Curry in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Pop Pie Co. Point Loma

4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (v)$10.00
Vegan. Roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushroom, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk.
Pop Pie Co. Point Loma
Panang Curry image

 

Soi OB-Thai Street Food

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panang Curry$14.00
Creamy coconut milk panang curry sauce with kaffir lime leaves, served with a fried egg.
Green Curry Noodle Soup$14.00
Green curry and coconut milk soup base, served with thin rice noodles, tender chicken chunks, beansprouts, Thai basil, onions and pickled mustard greens.
Yellow Curry$14.00
Carrots and potatoes in a coconut milk sauce, served with a fried egg.
Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Item pic

 

Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery

3442 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Curry Noodle Soup$14.00
Green curry and coconut milk soup base, served with thin rice noodles, tender chicken chunks, fried egg, beansprouts, Thai basil, onions and pickled mustard greens.
Panang Curry$14.00
Creamy coconut milk panang curry sauce with kaffir lime leaves, served with a fried egg.
Green Curry$14.00
Creamy coconut milk green curry sauce with Thai eggplant, bell pepper, basil, and bamboo shoots. Served with fried egg.
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
La Clochette Du Coin image

 

La Clochette Du Coin

4680 Cass Street, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Curried Couscous$13.00
Marsala Curry
Saffron CousCous
Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes
Pickled Cauliflower
Cilantro Sprigs
La Clochette Du Coin
3177bf74-2957-4cce-ac22-8cb0956d42f8 image

 

Soi- RB Thai Street Food

15817 Bernardo Center Dr Unit 106, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yellow Curry$14.00
Carrots and potatoes in a coconut milk sauce, served with a fried egg.
Panang Curry$14.00
Creamy coconut milk panang curry sauce with kaffir lime leaves, served with a fried egg.
Express-Yellow Curry$10.50
Soi- RB Thai Street Food
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES

Underbelly North Park

3000 Upas St., San Diego

Avg 4 (1584 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Curry$15.00
Tiger Shrimp, Cherry Tomatoes, Snap Peas, Bok Choy, Cilantro, Thai Basil, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Sesame Oil, Soft Boiled Eggs, Lobster Red Curry Broth
Underbelly North Park
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
vegetable curry
seasonal vegetables
*basmati rice SEPARATE
*stock photo
MORENA KITCHEN
Item pic

 

Aaharn at University City

3324 Governor Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Curry$11.00
Choice of Protein: Vegetable, Tofu, Tofu & Vegetable, Chicken, Mock Duck, Beef, Shrimp, Pork Shank, Seafood, Duck and Salmon Served with mixed wild rice or jasmine rice Green curry paste with bamboo shoots, eggplants, basil, lime leaves and red bell pepper in coconut milk
Pa Nang Curry$11.00
Choice of Protein: Vegetable, Tofu, Tofu & Vegetable, Chicken, Mock Duck, Beef, Shrimp, Pork Shank, Seafood, Duck and Salmon Served with mixed wild rice or jasmine rice Pa-Nang curry paste in rich coconut milk with steamed broccoli and carrot with touch of peanut (Contain peanut)
Red Curry$11.00
Choice of Protein: Vegetable, Tofu, Tofu & Vegetable, Chicken, Mock Duck, Beef, Shrimp, Pork Shank, Seafood, Duck and Salmon Served with mixed wild rice or jasmine rice Red curry paste with bamboo shoots, green peas, eggplant, green bell pepper with coconut milk
Aaharn at University City
Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (vegan) image

PIES

Pop Pie Co. University Heights

4404 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4985 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (vegan)$10.00
Vegan. Roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushroom, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk.
Pop Pie Co. University Heights
Curry Vegetarian Ramen image

RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Nishiki Ramen-Kearny Mesa

8055 Armour St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (5334 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Vegetarian Ramen$15.45
Creamy Soy Bean based broth with Japanese Curry flavor. Marinated and slow cooked Organic Tofu Chashu, Corn, Green Onion and a slice of Tomato.
Curry Pork Ramen$14.95
Creamy Soy Bean based broth with Japanese Curry flavor. Pork Belly Chashu, Corn, Green Onion, a slice of Tomato and Naruto (Fish Cake).
Nishiki Ramen-Kearny Mesa
Item pic

NOODLES

Harborside Cuisine

2844 Main St. Unit B, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Panang Curry$12.99
Panang curry paste in coconut milk with steamed broccoli and carrot garnished with coconut milk.
Red Curry$11.99
Red curry paste with bamboo shoots, thai eggplants, basil, lime leaves and green bell pepper in coconut milk.
Mango Curry$12.99
Red curry with mango, bell pepper, and basil.
Harborside Cuisine
Item pic

 

Koon Thai kitchen

3860 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (3526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Curry$11.00
Red curry paste with bamboo shoots, Thai eggplants, basil, lime leaves and green bell pepper in coconut milk
Green Curry$11.00
Green curry paste with bamboo shoots, Thai eggplants, basil, lime leaves and red bell pepper in coconut milk
Curry Puff Spinach$7.95
Deep-fried crescent-shaped pastry filled with curried potato and Mozzarella cheese mixed with spinach, served with cucumber sauce (3 pcs)
Koon Thai kitchen
The Asian Bistro image

 

The Asian Bistro

414 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
YELLOW CURRY
POTATO, ONIONS, CARROTS AND YELLOW CURRY SAUCE.
CAN BE V|VEG|GF
GREEN CURRY
BELL PEPPERS, EGGPLANT, BAMBOO SHOOTS, BASIL AND GREEN CURRY SAUCE
CAN BE V|VEG|GF
PANANG CURRY
BELL PEPPERS, CARROTS AND OUR PANANG CURRY SAUCE
CAN BE V|VEG|GF
The Asian Bistro
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

India Palace Banquet & Catering

3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Goan Curry$23.00
A coconut curry blended with spices and coconut milk.
Lamb Goan Curry$23.00
A coconut curry blended with spices and coconut milk.
Fish Goan Curry$28.00
A coconut curry blended with spices and coconut milk.
India Palace Banquet & Catering
Saffron Thai image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Saffron Thai

3731 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Masala Curry$14.75
Masala spices with cauliflower, mushrooms, green beans & tomatoes in a creamy coconut curry served with jasmine rice. GF
Tofu Masala Curry$13.75
Masala spices with cauliflower, mushrooms, green beans & tomatoes in a creamy coconut curry served with jasmine rice, chutney and cucumber salad. Veg, GF
Red Curry With Chicken$13.00
Cubed chicken breast, sweet potato and pumpkin served with jasmine rice, chutney and cucumber salad.
Saffron Thai
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck) image

 

KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)

12841 El Camino Real, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellow curry Rice BOWL*$13.95
Choice of vegetables, organic tofu or chicken with potatoes and carrots in mild yellow curry sauce
Red Curry(GF)$15.95
Farm fresh eggplant, bell peppers, bamboo shoots and fresh basil in a house-made Red Curry. Serve with your choice of jasmine rice or organic brown rice.
Yellow Curry(GF)$15.95
Potatoes, onions and carrots in a mild yellow curry sauce. VVEGAN always say YES!! Serve with your choice of jasmine rice or organic brown rice.
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
Consumer pic

 

Tora Tora Sushi

8155 Mira Mesa Blvd #3, san diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry CK Karaage$7.00
Fried chicken served with curry aioli sauce
Tora Tora Sushi
Item pic

 

Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen

4646 CONVOY ST #102, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Curry Sauce$5.95
Tonkatsu Curry$19.95
Chicken Katsu Curry$19.95
Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen
FUSION EATS image

FRENCH FRIES

FUSION EATS

5299 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CURRY$11.95
Potatoes, carrots, & onions in our sweet
yet savory Thai coconut curry. *Mild
Heat*
Vegan Curry$12.95
FUSION EATS
Item pic

 

Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine

9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MASSAMAN CURRY$11.00
Potatoes, Carrot, Onion, Peanut, Fried Shallot, Coconut Milk, Massaman Curry Paste, Chili Oil
AVOCADO CURRY$12.50
Pea, Carrot, Avocado, Sweet Basil, Bell Pepper, Curry Paste
RED CURRY$11.00
Bamboo Shoots, Green Peas, Carrot, Eggplant, Green Bell Pepper, Sweet Basil, Coconut Milk, Red Curry Paste
Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
Panang Curry image

NOODLES

Star Anise Thai Cuisine

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Panang Curry
Eggplant, red bell pepper, and mushroom (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
Green Curry
Bamboo shoot, red bell pepper, eggplant, and basil (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
Curry Sauce$4.50
Star Anise Thai Cuisine
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Jai Jus

470 15th Street, San Diego

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tofu Curry$13.00
Homemade tofu curry salad on toasted french bread, cilantro mayo, guacamole, chorizo and spinach
Jai Jus
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
*Coconut Thai Curry$14.50
Quinoa, bell peppers, carrots, broccoli, green curry sauce, cilantro, fried chickpeas.
COCONUT THAI CURRY$15.00
Quinoa, bell peppers, carrots, broccoli, green curry sauce, fried chickpeas, cilantro
Second Nature
Hot or Not Thai image

NOODLES

Hot or Not Thai

4965 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry$12.00
Panang Curry$12.00
Green Curry Lunch
Hot or Not Thai
Item pic

RAMEN

Buta Japanese Ramen

5201 Linda Vista Road unit 103, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (246 reviews)
Takeout
Kurobuta Sausage Curry$11.50
Tonkatsu (pork) Curry$13.95
Potato croquette Curry (VEGAN)$12.95
Buta Japanese Ramen
Farmer & The Seahorse image

SEAFOOD

Farmer & The Seahorse

10996 Torreyana Rd #240, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (2101 reviews)
Takeout
ARE CURRY CHICKEN WRAP$13.75
Farmer & The Seahorse
Item pic

SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Beshock Ramen Carlsbad

2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Japanese Curry Bowl$8.95
Housemade Japanese curry rice. You can add any ramen toppings on curry rice. *The picture shows added veggies +$3.
Pork Katsu Curry Bowl$15.95
Traditional Japanese curry with pork katsu and Fukujinzuke pickle
Beshock Ramen Carlsbad
Curry Ramen With Katsu image

 

Beshock Ramen East Village

1288 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetarian Curry Ramen$13.95
Vegan curry ramen broth.
Tofu, seasoned half egg, green onion, corn
Curry Ramen With Katsu$16.95
Japanese style curry broth. Chicken Katsu, seasoned half egg, corn, green onion
Beshock Ramen East Village
Item pic

 

PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO

8995 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste A, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
MALABAR FISH CURRY$12.99
Hyderabadi Style Fish curry in special Paradise spice mix
PARADISE SHRIMP CURRY$12.99
Hyderabadi Style Shrimp curry in special Paradise spice mix
PARADISE CHICKEN CURRY$10.99
Hyderabadi Style Chicken curry in special Paradise spice mix
PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO
Curry image

 

Curry N Kabab

9272 Miramar Road 20, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry
Curry N Kabab

