Curry in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve curry
Pop Pie Co. Point Loma
4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego
|Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (v)
|$10.00
Vegan. Roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushroom, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk.
Soi OB-Thai Street Food
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|Panang Curry
|$14.00
Creamy coconut milk panang curry sauce with kaffir lime leaves, served with a fried egg.
|Green Curry Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Green curry and coconut milk soup base, served with thin rice noodles, tender chicken chunks, beansprouts, Thai basil, onions and pickled mustard greens.
|Yellow Curry
|$14.00
Carrots and potatoes in a coconut milk sauce, served with a fried egg.
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
3442 30th Street, San Diego
|Green Curry Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Green curry and coconut milk soup base, served with thin rice noodles, tender chicken chunks, fried egg, beansprouts, Thai basil, onions and pickled mustard greens.
|Panang Curry
|$14.00
Creamy coconut milk panang curry sauce with kaffir lime leaves, served with a fried egg.
|Green Curry
|$14.00
Creamy coconut milk green curry sauce with Thai eggplant, bell pepper, basil, and bamboo shoots. Served with fried egg.
La Clochette Du Coin
4680 Cass Street, San Diego
|Curried Couscous
|$13.00
Marsala Curry
Saffron CousCous
Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes
Pickled Cauliflower
Cilantro Sprigs
Soi- RB Thai Street Food
15817 Bernardo Center Dr Unit 106, San Diego
|Yellow Curry
|$14.00
Carrots and potatoes in a coconut milk sauce, served with a fried egg.
|Panang Curry
|$14.00
Creamy coconut milk panang curry sauce with kaffir lime leaves, served with a fried egg.
|Express-Yellow Curry
|$10.50
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES
Underbelly North Park
3000 Upas St., San Diego
|Thai Curry
|$15.00
Tiger Shrimp, Cherry Tomatoes, Snap Peas, Bok Choy, Cilantro, Thai Basil, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Sesame Oil, Soft Boiled Eggs, Lobster Red Curry Broth
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|vegetable curry
seasonal vegetables
*basmati rice SEPARATE
*stock photo
Aaharn at University City
3324 Governor Drive, San Diego
|Green Curry
|$11.00
Choice of Protein: Vegetable, Tofu, Tofu & Vegetable, Chicken, Mock Duck, Beef, Shrimp, Pork Shank, Seafood, Duck and Salmon Served with mixed wild rice or jasmine rice Green curry paste with bamboo shoots, eggplants, basil, lime leaves and red bell pepper in coconut milk
|Pa Nang Curry
|$11.00
Choice of Protein: Vegetable, Tofu, Tofu & Vegetable, Chicken, Mock Duck, Beef, Shrimp, Pork Shank, Seafood, Duck and Salmon Served with mixed wild rice or jasmine rice Pa-Nang curry paste in rich coconut milk with steamed broccoli and carrot with touch of peanut (Contain peanut)
|Red Curry
|$11.00
Choice of Protein: Vegetable, Tofu, Tofu & Vegetable, Chicken, Mock Duck, Beef, Shrimp, Pork Shank, Seafood, Duck and Salmon Served with mixed wild rice or jasmine rice Red curry paste with bamboo shoots, green peas, eggplant, green bell pepper with coconut milk
PIES
Pop Pie Co. University Heights
4404 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (vegan)
|$10.00
Vegan. Roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushroom, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk.
RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Nishiki Ramen-Kearny Mesa
8055 Armour St, San Diego
|Curry Vegetarian Ramen
|$15.45
Creamy Soy Bean based broth with Japanese Curry flavor. Marinated and slow cooked Organic Tofu Chashu, Corn, Green Onion and a slice of Tomato.
|Curry Pork Ramen
|$14.95
Creamy Soy Bean based broth with Japanese Curry flavor. Pork Belly Chashu, Corn, Green Onion, a slice of Tomato and Naruto (Fish Cake).
NOODLES
Harborside Cuisine
2844 Main St. Unit B, San Diego
|Panang Curry
|$12.99
Panang curry paste in coconut milk with steamed broccoli and carrot garnished with coconut milk.
|Red Curry
|$11.99
Red curry paste with bamboo shoots, thai eggplants, basil, lime leaves and green bell pepper in coconut milk.
|Mango Curry
|$12.99
Red curry with mango, bell pepper, and basil.
Koon Thai kitchen
3860 Convoy St, San Diego
|Red Curry
|$11.00
Red curry paste with bamboo shoots, Thai eggplants, basil, lime leaves and green bell pepper in coconut milk
|Green Curry
|$11.00
Green curry paste with bamboo shoots, Thai eggplants, basil, lime leaves and red bell pepper in coconut milk
|Curry Puff Spinach
|$7.95
Deep-fried crescent-shaped pastry filled with curried potato and Mozzarella cheese mixed with spinach, served with cucumber sauce (3 pcs)
The Asian Bistro
414 University Ave, San Diego
|YELLOW CURRY
POTATO, ONIONS, CARROTS AND YELLOW CURRY SAUCE.
CAN BE V|VEG|GF
|GREEN CURRY
BELL PEPPERS, EGGPLANT, BAMBOO SHOOTS, BASIL AND GREEN CURRY SAUCE
CAN BE V|VEG|GF
|PANANG CURRY
BELL PEPPERS, CARROTS AND OUR PANANG CURRY SAUCE
CAN BE V|VEG|GF
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
India Palace Banquet & Catering
3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Shrimp Goan Curry
|$23.00
A coconut curry blended with spices and coconut milk.
|Lamb Goan Curry
|$23.00
A coconut curry blended with spices and coconut milk.
|Fish Goan Curry
|$28.00
A coconut curry blended with spices and coconut milk.
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Saffron Thai
3731 India Street, San Diego
|Chicken Masala Curry
|$14.75
Masala spices with cauliflower, mushrooms, green beans & tomatoes in a creamy coconut curry served with jasmine rice. GF
|Tofu Masala Curry
|$13.75
Masala spices with cauliflower, mushrooms, green beans & tomatoes in a creamy coconut curry served with jasmine rice, chutney and cucumber salad. Veg, GF
|Red Curry With Chicken
|$13.00
Cubed chicken breast, sweet potato and pumpkin served with jasmine rice, chutney and cucumber salad.
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
12841 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Yellow curry Rice BOWL*
|$13.95
Choice of vegetables, organic tofu or chicken with potatoes and carrots in mild yellow curry sauce
|Red Curry(GF)
|$15.95
Farm fresh eggplant, bell peppers, bamboo shoots and fresh basil in a house-made Red Curry. Serve with your choice of jasmine rice or organic brown rice.
|Yellow Curry(GF)
|$15.95
Potatoes, onions and carrots in a mild yellow curry sauce. VVEGAN always say YES!! Serve with your choice of jasmine rice or organic brown rice.
Tora Tora Sushi
8155 Mira Mesa Blvd #3, san diego
|Curry CK Karaage
|$7.00
Fried chicken served with curry aioli sauce
Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen
4646 CONVOY ST #102, SAN DIEGO
|Side of Curry Sauce
|$5.95
|Tonkatsu Curry
|$19.95
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$19.95
FRENCH FRIES
FUSION EATS
5299 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego
|CURRY
|$11.95
Potatoes, carrots, & onions in our sweet
yet savory Thai coconut curry. *Mild
Heat*
|Vegan Curry
|$12.95
Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego
|MASSAMAN CURRY
|$11.00
Potatoes, Carrot, Onion, Peanut, Fried Shallot, Coconut Milk, Massaman Curry Paste, Chili Oil
|AVOCADO CURRY
|$12.50
Pea, Carrot, Avocado, Sweet Basil, Bell Pepper, Curry Paste
|RED CURRY
|$11.00
Bamboo Shoots, Green Peas, Carrot, Eggplant, Green Bell Pepper, Sweet Basil, Coconut Milk, Red Curry Paste
NOODLES
Star Anise Thai Cuisine
8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego
|Panang Curry
Eggplant, red bell pepper, and mushroom (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
|Green Curry
Bamboo shoot, red bell pepper, eggplant, and basil (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
|Curry Sauce
|$4.50
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Jai Jus
470 15th Street, San Diego
|Tofu Curry
|$13.00
Homemade tofu curry salad on toasted french bread, cilantro mayo, guacamole, chorizo and spinach
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Second Nature
5026 Cass St., San Diego
|*Coconut Thai Curry
|$14.50
Quinoa, bell peppers, carrots, broccoli, green curry sauce, cilantro, fried chickpeas.
|COCONUT THAI CURRY
|$15.00
Quinoa, bell peppers, carrots, broccoli, green curry sauce, fried chickpeas, cilantro
NOODLES
Hot or Not Thai
4965 Cass St, San Diego
|Yellow Curry
|$12.00
|Panang Curry
|$12.00
|Green Curry Lunch
RAMEN
Buta Japanese Ramen
5201 Linda Vista Road unit 103, San Diego
|Kurobuta Sausage Curry
|$11.50
|Tonkatsu (pork) Curry
|$13.95
|Potato croquette Curry (VEGAN)
|$12.95
SEAFOOD
Farmer & The Seahorse
10996 Torreyana Rd #240, San Diego
|ARE CURRY CHICKEN WRAP
|$13.75
SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Beshock Ramen Carlsbad
2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Japanese Curry Bowl
|$8.95
Housemade Japanese curry rice. You can add any ramen toppings on curry rice. *The picture shows added veggies +$3.
|Pork Katsu Curry Bowl
|$15.95
Traditional Japanese curry with pork katsu and Fukujinzuke pickle
Beshock Ramen East Village
1288 Market Street, San Diego
|Vegetarian Curry Ramen
|$13.95
Vegan curry ramen broth.
Tofu, seasoned half egg, green onion, corn
|Curry Ramen With Katsu
|$16.95
Japanese style curry broth. Chicken Katsu, seasoned half egg, corn, green onion
PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO
8995 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste A, San Diego
|MALABAR FISH CURRY
|$12.99
Hyderabadi Style Fish curry in special Paradise spice mix
|PARADISE SHRIMP CURRY
|$12.99
Hyderabadi Style Shrimp curry in special Paradise spice mix
|PARADISE CHICKEN CURRY
|$10.99
Hyderabadi Style Chicken curry in special Paradise spice mix
- 2