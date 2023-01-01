Curry puffs in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve curry puffs
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery - 3442 30th Street
3442 30th Street, San Diego
|Curry Puff
|$9.95
Deep fried pastry filled with curry fillings. chicken, onions, and potatoes.
Koon Thai Kitchen
3860 Convoy St, San Diego
|Curry Puff Spinach
|$7.95
Deep-fried crescent-shaped pastry filled with curried potato and Mozzarella cheese mixed with spinach, served with cucumber sauce (3 pcs)
Star Anise Thai Cuisine
8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego
|Curry Puff (5)
|$12.95
Golden fried puff pastry stuffed with chicken and curry-mashed potato served with cucumber vinaigrette