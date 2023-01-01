Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry puffs in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve curry puffs

Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery - 3442 30th Street

3442 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Puff$9.95
Deep fried pastry filled with curry fillings. chicken, onions, and potatoes.
More about Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery - 3442 30th Street
Koon Thai kitchen image

 

Koon Thai Kitchen

3860 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (3526 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Puff Spinach$7.95
Deep-fried crescent-shaped pastry filled with curried potato and Mozzarella cheese mixed with spinach, served with cucumber sauce (3 pcs)
More about Koon Thai Kitchen
Item pic

NOODLES

Star Anise Thai Cuisine

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Puff (5)$12.95
Golden fried puff pastry stuffed with chicken and curry-mashed potato served with cucumber vinaigrette
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Spices Thai Kitchen - Del Mar

3810 Valley Centre Dr Ste 903, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
# Homemade Curry Puff$10.95
Curry powder sweet potatoe and onion wrap in puff pastry sheet
Served with cucumber sauce
More about Spices Thai Kitchen - Del Mar

