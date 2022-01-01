Custard in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve custard
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Queenstown Public House
1557 Columbia St, San Diego
|LEMON CUSTARD
|$9.00
tart and creamy lemon custard, topped with whipped cream and served with animal crackers and ginger snaps
ICE CREAM • MACARONS
GUILTEA CRAVINGS
5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Egg custard steamed buns (2)
|$3.45
Soft bun with luscious, creamy salted egg yolk filling
Marie Callender's La Mesa
6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego
|Custard Slice
|$5.29
Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.
|Custard Pie
|$10.99