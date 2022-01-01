Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Custard in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve custard

Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Queenstown Public House

1557 Columbia St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
Takeout
LEMON CUSTARD$9.00
tart and creamy lemon custard, topped with whipped cream and served with animal crackers and ginger snaps
More about Queenstown Public House
Item pic

ICE CREAM • MACARONS

GUILTEA CRAVINGS

5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg custard steamed buns (2)$3.45
Soft bun with luscious, creamy salted egg yolk filling
More about GUILTEA CRAVINGS
Item pic

 

Marie Callender's La Mesa

6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Custard Slice$5.29
Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.
Custard Pie$10.99
More about Marie Callender's La Mesa
72Fifty image

 

72Fifty - Mesa College

7250 Mesa Commons, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Peruvian inspired Short-rib Ribeye, smoked Gouda custard, enoki mushrooms, red panca sauce$18.00
More about 72Fifty - Mesa College

