Dolma in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve dolma

Amardeen

8915 TOWNE CENTRE DR STE 103, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dolma (12)$20.42
Rolled Grape Leaves, filled with Rice, Tomatoes, Onions,
Parsley
Dolma (6)$10.21
Rolled Grape Leaves, filled with Rice, Tomatoes, Onions,
Parsley
Beef Dolma (12)$20.42
Dozen Grape Leaves stuffed with Rice, Ground Beef and Spices
More about Amardeen
Aladdin Cafe - 5420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

5420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dolma$14.00
A vegetarian favorite. A seasoned mixture of rice, parsley, chopped onions, tomatoes, and extra virgin olive oil; rolled in grape leaves; steamed & topped with lemon sauce. Served cold.
More about Aladdin Cafe - 5420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

