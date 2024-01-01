Dolma in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve dolma
More about Amardeen
Amardeen
8915 TOWNE CENTRE DR STE 103, San Diego
|Dolma (12)
|$20.42
Rolled Grape Leaves, filled with Rice, Tomatoes, Onions,
Parsley
|Dolma (6)
|$10.21
Rolled Grape Leaves, filled with Rice, Tomatoes, Onions,
Parsley
|Beef Dolma (12)
|$20.42
Dozen Grape Leaves stuffed with Rice, Ground Beef and Spices
More about Aladdin Cafe - 5420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
Aladdin Cafe - 5420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
5420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Dolma
|$14.00
A vegetarian favorite. A seasoned mixture of rice, parsley, chopped onions, tomatoes, and extra virgin olive oil; rolled in grape leaves; steamed & topped with lemon sauce. Served cold.