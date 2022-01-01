Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg fried rice in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve egg fried rice

Aaharn at University City image

 

Aaharn at University City

3324 Governor Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Scramble Egg Crab Meat Fried Rice$17.50
Fried rice with crab meat, egg, green onion, peas, cucumber, carrot, lime and cilantro
More about Aaharn at University City
Main pic

 

Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego

4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
酸菜剁椒鸡蛋炒饭🌶️Pickled Veggie and Egg Fried Rice$10.75
More about Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego
The Asian Bistro image

 

The Asian Bistro

414 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
NO MEAT EGG FRIED RICE$8.50
More about The Asian Bistro
Item pic

ICE CREAM • MACARONS

GuilTea Cravings

5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
White Jasmine rice with 1 fried egg$9.95
White Jasmine rice with one fried egg and your choice of protein.
More about GuilTea Cravings
Item pic

 

Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine

9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SCRAMBLE EGG CRAB MEAT FRIED RICE$21.00
Crab Meat, Green Onion, Pea, Carrot, Egg, Cucumber and Lime
More about Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine

