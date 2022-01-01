Egg fried rice in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve egg fried rice
More about Aaharn at University City
Aaharn at University City
3324 Governor Drive, San Diego
|Scramble Egg Crab Meat Fried Rice
|$17.50
Fried rice with crab meat, egg, green onion, peas, cucumber, carrot, lime and cilantro
More about Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego
Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego
4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|酸菜剁椒鸡蛋炒饭🌶️Pickled Veggie and Egg Fried Rice
|$10.75
More about GuilTea Cravings
ICE CREAM • MACARONS
GuilTea Cravings
5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|White Jasmine rice with 1 fried egg
|$9.95
White Jasmine rice with one fried egg and your choice of protein.