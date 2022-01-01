Egg rolls in San Diego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegan Egg Rolls image

 

Soi OB-Thai Street Food

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Egg Rolls$6.00
Vegetarian. Crispy fried spring rolls stuffed with veggies, and served with plum sauce.
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Item pic

 

Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery

3442 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Egg Rolls$6.00
Vegetarian. Crispy fried spring rolls stuffed with veggies, and served with plum sauce.
More about Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
Vegan Egg Rolls image

 

Soi- RB Thai Street Food

15817 Bernardo Center Dr Unit 106, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Egg Rolls$6.00
Vegetarian. Crispy fried spring rolls stuffed with veggies, and served with plum sauce.
More about Soi- RB Thai Street Food
Cheesesteak Egg Roll image

 

Graze By Sam

550 W Date St. Suite B South, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesesteak Egg Roll$8.00
short rib | peppers | onions | shiitake mushrooms | wit whiz
* contains eggs
More about Graze By Sam
Saffron Thai image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Saffron Thai

3731 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Egg Roll$6.25
Marinated minced tofu with glass noodles and green cabbage wrapped in a spring roll shell and fried until golden. Served with our sweet pepper sauce.
Chicken Egg Roll$6.50
Marinated minced chicken with glass noodles, egg, onions, carrots and green cabbage wrapped in a spring roll shell and fried until golden. Served with egg roll sauce.
More about Saffron Thai
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck) image

 

KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)

12841 El Camino Real, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Rolls$8.95
Crispy on the outside and filled with delicious vegetables mixture served with fresh vegetables and savory dipping sauce. Choice of Veggies (v) 7.95
More about KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
FUSION EATS image

FRENCH FRIES

FUSION EATS

5299 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
EGG ROLLS (5)$9.95
Chicken and shrimp, mixed with carrot, taro, and onion fried to a crisp and served with sweet chili sauce
More about FUSION EATS
Item pic

SUSHI

North Park Sushi & Grill

3021 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Egg Rolls (4)$6.00
Chicken, cabbage, carrots, teriyaki, and sesame seeds
Vegetable Egg Rolls (8)$9.00
cabbage, carrots, teriyaki, and sesame seeds
More about North Park Sushi & Grill
EGG ROLLS image

NOODLES

Fortunate Son

2943 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1094 reviews)
Takeout
EGG ROLLS$8.99
Pork, Napa Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Shitake Mushrooms & Sweet Soy.
VEGETABLE EGG ROLLS$7.99
Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Bean Sprouts, Shitake Mushrooms, & Sweet Soy
More about Fortunate Son
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS

Soup Du Jour

8583 Aero Dr. Ste. 30, San Diego

Avg 5 (405 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
2pcs Vegetable Egg Rolls$3.75
2 pc / cabbage, celery, carrots in wonton skin
Vegetable Egg Rolls$6.50
4 pc / cabbage, celery, carrots in wonton skin. Vegetarian Choice.
More about Soup Du Jour

