Egg rolls in San Diego

Soi OB-Thai Street Food
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|Vegan Egg Rolls
|$6.00
Vegetarian. Crispy fried spring rolls stuffed with veggies, and served with plum sauce.
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
3442 30th Street, San Diego
|Vegan Egg Rolls
|$6.00
Vegetarian. Crispy fried spring rolls stuffed with veggies, and served with plum sauce.
Soi- RB Thai Street Food
15817 Bernardo Center Dr Unit 106, San Diego
|Vegan Egg Rolls
|$6.00
Vegetarian. Crispy fried spring rolls stuffed with veggies, and served with plum sauce.
Graze By Sam
550 W Date St. Suite B South, San Diego
|Cheesesteak Egg Roll
|$8.00
short rib | peppers | onions | shiitake mushrooms | wit whiz
* contains eggs
Saffron Thai
3731 India Street, San Diego
|Vegetable Egg Roll
|$6.25
Marinated minced tofu with glass noodles and green cabbage wrapped in a spring roll shell and fried until golden. Served with our sweet pepper sauce.
|Chicken Egg Roll
|$6.50
Marinated minced chicken with glass noodles, egg, onions, carrots and green cabbage wrapped in a spring roll shell and fried until golden. Served with egg roll sauce.
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
12841 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Egg Rolls
|$8.95
Crispy on the outside and filled with delicious vegetables mixture served with fresh vegetables and savory dipping sauce. Choice of Veggies (v) 7.95
FUSION EATS
5299 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego
|EGG ROLLS (5)
|$9.95
Chicken and shrimp, mixed with carrot, taro, and onion fried to a crisp and served with sweet chili sauce
North Park Sushi & Grill
3021 University Ave, San Diego
|Vegetable Egg Rolls (4)
|$6.00
Chicken, cabbage, carrots, teriyaki, and sesame seeds
|Vegetable Egg Rolls (8)
|$9.00
cabbage, carrots, teriyaki, and sesame seeds
Fortunate Son
2943 Adams Ave, San Diego
|EGG ROLLS
|$8.99
Pork, Napa Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Shitake Mushrooms & Sweet Soy.
|VEGETABLE EGG ROLLS
|$7.99
Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Bean Sprouts, Shitake Mushrooms, & Sweet Soy