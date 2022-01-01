Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

dfd920c6-af0f-4dc6-8150-35a33efc624f image

 

BCB Cafe

1010 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich$4.95
Egg & Cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
More about BCB Cafe
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
farm egg salad sandwich$11.00
red leaf lettuce + tomato + lemon aioli + multi grain bread
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Soulshine image

 

Soulshine

3864 MISSION BLVD., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant Egg + Cheese Sandwich$13.00
More about Soulshine
72Fifty image

 

72Fifty

7250 Mesa Commons, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Egg Sandwich-Canadian Bacon, White Cheddar, on a Toasted English Muffin$5.00
More about 72Fifty
Restaurant banner

 

Palmys

976 Felspar st., Pacific Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggs Bennie Sandwich$13.00
poached egg, hollandaise sauce, scallions, prosciutto on an english muffin.
More about Palmys

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Skirt Steaks

Quinoa Salad

Green Beans

Braised Short Ribs

Filet Mignon

Cupcakes

Grilled Chicken

Steamed Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston