Egg sandwiches in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
BCB Cafe
1010 University Ave, San Diego
|Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich
|$4.95
Egg & Cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|farm egg salad sandwich
|$11.00
red leaf lettuce + tomato + lemon aioli + multi grain bread
72Fifty
7250 Mesa Commons, San Diego
|Fried Egg Sandwich-Canadian Bacon, White Cheddar, on a Toasted English Muffin
|$5.00