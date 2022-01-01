Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa image

 

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa

-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA$17.95
Italian style breaded slices of Eggplant, Baked with Mozzarella
& Parmesan Cheese, Served with a side of pasta with marinara
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA$15.95
Italian style breaded slices of Eggplant, Baked with Mozzarella
& Parmesan Cheese, Served with a side of pasta
Consumer pic

 

Buona Forchetta South Park

3001 Beech Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant ParmiGiana$19.00
Item pic

 

TNT Pizza

550 14th Street #116, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parm Detroit$27.00
Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Detroit Sauce, Breadcrumb
Eggplant Parm NY$27.00
Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Milled Sauce, Breadcrumb
Eggplant Parm Grandma$27.00
Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Detroit Sauce, Breadcrumb
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA image

 

MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA

3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggplant Parm Entree$18.00
House made no-bread eggplant, melted mozzarella cheese, marinara, side pasta.
M. Eggplant Parm Stromboli$20.00
Fresh eggplant, basil, mozzarella cheese and marinara.
S. Eggplant Parm Stromboli$15.00
Fresh eggplant, basil, marinara, mozzarella served with side of marinara.
Item pic

 

Not Not Tacos

550 W Date St Suite B, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Parm Taco$5.25
lightly breaded eggplant | mozzarella | tomato sauce | parmesan | micro basil
Officine Buona Forchetta image

PIZZA

Officine Buona Forchetta

2865 Sims Road, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1670 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana$19.00
Restaurant banner

 

URBN - One Paseo

12895 Paseo Village Way Suite 1200, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Small Eggplant Parm$20.00
Small red pie, parm crusted eggplant, basil, fresh mozz, San Marzano tomato
Large Eggplant Parm$30.00
Large red pie, parm crusted eggplant, basil, fresh mozz, San Marzano tomato
Restaurant banner

 

URBN - North Park

3085 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Small Eggplant Parm$20.00
Small red pie, parm crusted eggplant, basil, fresh mozz, San Marzano tomato
Large Eggplant Parm$30.00
Large red pie, parm crusted eggplant, basil, fresh mozz, San Marzano tomato
Lorna's Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA

Lorna's Italian Kitchen

3945 governor dr., San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1545 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana$16.95
