Eggplant parm in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve eggplant parm
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego
|EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
|$17.95
Italian style breaded slices of Eggplant, Baked with Mozzarella
& Parmesan Cheese, Served with a side of pasta with marinara
|EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
|$15.95
Italian style breaded slices of Eggplant, Baked with Mozzarella
& Parmesan Cheese, Served with a side of pasta
More about Buona Forchetta South Park
Buona Forchetta South Park
3001 Beech Street, San Diego
|Eggplant ParmiGiana
|$19.00
More about TNT Pizza
TNT Pizza
550 14th Street #116, San Diego
|Eggplant Parm Detroit
|$27.00
Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Detroit Sauce, Breadcrumb
|Eggplant Parm NY
|$27.00
Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Milled Sauce, Breadcrumb
|Eggplant Parm Grandma
|$27.00
Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Detroit Sauce, Breadcrumb
More about MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego
|Eggplant Parm Entree
|$18.00
House made no-bread eggplant, melted mozzarella cheese, marinara, side pasta.
|M. Eggplant Parm Stromboli
|$20.00
Fresh eggplant, basil, mozzarella cheese and marinara.
|S. Eggplant Parm Stromboli
|$15.00
Fresh eggplant, basil, marinara, mozzarella served with side of marinara.
More about Not Not Tacos
Not Not Tacos
550 W Date St Suite B, San Diego
|Eggplant Parm Taco
|$5.25
lightly breaded eggplant | mozzarella | tomato sauce | parmesan | micro basil
More about Officine Buona Forchetta
PIZZA
Officine Buona Forchetta
2865 Sims Road, San Diego
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$19.00
More about URBN - One Paseo
URBN - One Paseo
12895 Paseo Village Way Suite 1200, San Diego
|Small Eggplant Parm
|$20.00
Small red pie, parm crusted eggplant, basil, fresh mozz, San Marzano tomato
|Large Eggplant Parm
|$30.00
Large red pie, parm crusted eggplant, basil, fresh mozz, San Marzano tomato
More about URBN - North Park
URBN - North Park
3085 University Ave, San Diego
|Small Eggplant Parm
|$20.00
Small red pie, parm crusted eggplant, basil, fresh mozz, San Marzano tomato
|Large Eggplant Parm
|$30.00
Large red pie, parm crusted eggplant, basil, fresh mozz, San Marzano tomato
More about Lorna's Italian Kitchen
PIZZA
Lorna's Italian Kitchen
3945 governor dr., San Diego
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$16.95