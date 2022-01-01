Enchiladas in San Diego
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|verde chicken enchiladas
|$8.00
california free range chicken + cotija cheese + jack cheese + scallions + tomatillo + cilantro- gf
2 pack
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
1065 4th Avenue, San Diego
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$18.00
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego
|Chicken Enchilada Combo
|A la Cart Chicken Enchilada
|Enchilada Suiza Combo
La Puerta
4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.00
3 Grilled Chicken Enchiladas with Red or Green Sauce, topped with Lettuce, Crema, Pickled Onions, Cotija Cheese served with Rice, Beans & Rajas con Crema
Pueblo
877 Hornblend St, San Diego
|SEAFOOD ENCHILADAS
|$19.00
Shrimp / Lobster / Crab / Fresh Fish / Avocado Salsa / Corn Tortillas / Jack Cheese / Garlic Cream Sauce / Salsa Verde / Baja Rice / Chorizo Refried Beans
|VEGAN SPINACH-MUSHROOM ENCHILADAS
|$18.00
Corn Tortillas/Tofu/Roasted Garlic/Corn/Salsa Verde/Side Black Beans
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$18.00
Braised Chicken Ranchero / Corn Tortillas / Choice Salsa Verde, Mole, or Roja / Chorizo Refried Beans / Baja Rice
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Coyote
2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego
|I Love Enchiladas For Four
|$60.00
Family tray of ten enchiladas...
Choice of cheese, chicken or beef.
Choice of green or red sauce
Served with melted cheese & sour cream.
Family Meal Includes:
Chips, Salsa (80z), Guacamole (8oz),
1 quart of refried beans,
1 quart of Mexican style rice.
|Combo Enchilada
|$16.95
One beef, one suiza (chicken with green sauce), and one cheese enchilada. Beef and cheese enchiladas topped with a red California chile sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and a side of sour cream.
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.95
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with refried beans, Mexican style rice, and a side of sour cream.
Puesto Mission Valley
5010 Mission Center Road, San Diego
|Suizas Enchiladas
|$26.00
free range Jidori chicken, chile verde sauce, Queso Oaxaca, Mexican cream, pickled red onion, avocado
La Doña
1852 Bacon Street, San Diego
|Solo Chicken Tinga Enchilada
|$5.75
|Queso Enchiladas
|$15.50
Asadero and Oaxaca cheeses covered in our red guajillo sauce and topped with crema Mexicana, cotija cheese and micro greens. Served with rice and beans.
|Chicken Tinga Enchiladas
|$17.50
Covered in our verde sauce and topped with pickled red onions, crema Mexicana, queso fresco and micro greens. Served with rice and beans.