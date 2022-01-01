Fajitas in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve fajitas
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|fajita chicken breast
|$12.00
CA all natural chicken breast topped with bell peppers + onions- fajita style!
GF
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
7740 Copley Park Place, San Diego
|Fajita Burrito
choice of meat with fajita veggies, whole beans, rice and chipotle sauce
|Fajita Bowl
Choice of protein, fajita veggies, whole beans, rice, lettuce, chipotle sauce, side of chips
|Fajita Bowl (Deal)
Choice of protein, fajita veggies, whole beans, rice, lettuce, chipotle sauce, side of chips
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Guava Beach Bar & Grill
3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego
|Sizzling Skillet Fajitas
Onion & Bell Peppers • Pico De Gallo • Guacamole •Lettuce • Jalapeno Sour Cream • Shredded Cheese • House Seasoned Spanish Rice • House Black Beans • Corn or Flour Tortillas
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego
|Fajita Burrito
choice of meat with fajita veggies, whole beans, rice and chipotle sauce
|Fajita Bowl
Choice of protein, fajita veggies, whole beans, rice, lettuce, chipotle sauce, side of chips
|Fajita Bowl (Deal)
Choice of protein, fajita veggies, whole beans, rice, lettuce, chipotle sauce, side of chips
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego
|Fajita Burrito
choice of meat with fajita veggies, whole beans, rice and chipotle sauce
|Fajita Bowl
Choice of protein, fajita veggies, whole beans, rice, lettuce, chipotle sauce, side of chips
|Fajita Bowl (Deal)
Choice of protein, fajita veggies, whole beans, rice, lettuce, chipotle sauce, side of chips
Karina’s Ceviches & More
3731-B India Street, San Diego
|Surf & Turf Fajitas
|$17.50
Steak and shrimp sautéed with tomato, onion, and green bell peppers. Served over rice and with tortillas.
Sombrero Mexican Food
12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego
|Fajita Burrito
choice of meat with fajita veggies, whole beans, rice and chipotle sauce
|Fajita Bowl
Choice of protein, fajita veggies, whole beans, rice, lettuce, chipotle sauce, side of chips
|Fajita Bowl (Deal)
Choice of protein, fajita veggies, whole beans, rice, lettuce, chipotle sauce, side of chips
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Baja Betty's
1421 University Ave, San Diego
|Fajitas
|$17.25
Sauteed onions and bell peppers with your choice of protein, served with rice, beans and corn tortillas
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$13.75
flour tortilla, Monterey cheese blend with grilled onions, yellow, green and red bell peppers with your choice of grilled carne asada or chicken breast; sides of guacamole and sour cream
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Coyote
2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego
|Fajita Veggie Bowl
A large bowl filled with sautéed red and green bell peppers, onions, mushrooms. Placed on top of a bed of black beans. Topped with lettuce, mix cheeses, olives, guacamole, sour cream and salsa fresca.
|Fajitas
Fresh red & green bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms sautéed with your choice of meat. Served with a side of refried beans, rice, sour cream and guacamole.
Karina's Cantina
755 5TH AVENUE, SAN DIEGO
|Fajita
Shrimp, beef or chicken sautéed with tomatoes, onions & green bell pepper. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Hillcrest Brewing Company
1458 University Ave, San Diego
|Flamy Grant Fajita
|$23.95
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego
|Fajita Burrito
choice of meat with fajita veggies, whole beans, rice and chipotle sauce
|Fajita Bowl
Choice of protein, fajita veggies, whole beans, rice, lettuce, chipotle sauce, side of chips
|Fajita Bowl (Deal)
Choice of protein, fajita veggies, whole beans, rice, lettuce, chipotle sauce, side of chips