Fajitas in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
fajita chicken breast$12.00
CA all natural chicken breast topped with bell peppers + onions- fajita style!
GF
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

7740 Copley Park Place, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (967 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Burrito
choice of meat with fajita veggies, whole beans, rice and chipotle sauce
Fajita Bowl
Choice of protein, fajita veggies, whole beans, rice, lettuce, chipotle sauce, side of chips
Fajita Bowl (Deal)
Choice of protein, fajita veggies, whole beans, rice, lettuce, chipotle sauce, side of chips
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
edd4abf3-340e-40af-97cf-850db6f5512f image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Guava Beach Bar & Grill

3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sizzling Skillet Fajitas
Onion & Bell Peppers • Pico De Gallo • Guacamole •Lettuce • Jalapeno Sour Cream • Shredded Cheese • House Seasoned Spanish Rice • House Black Beans • Corn or Flour Tortillas
More about Guava Beach Bar & Grill
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (7801 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Burrito
choice of meat with fajita veggies, whole beans, rice and chipotle sauce
Fajita Bowl
Choice of protein, fajita veggies, whole beans, rice, lettuce, chipotle sauce, side of chips
Fajita Bowl (Deal)
Choice of protein, fajita veggies, whole beans, rice, lettuce, chipotle sauce, side of chips
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (5722 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Burrito
choice of meat with fajita veggies, whole beans, rice and chipotle sauce
Fajita Bowl
Choice of protein, fajita veggies, whole beans, rice, lettuce, chipotle sauce, side of chips
Fajita Bowl (Deal)
Choice of protein, fajita veggies, whole beans, rice, lettuce, chipotle sauce, side of chips
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Karina’s Ceviches & More image

 

Karina’s Ceviches & More

3731-B India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Surf & Turf Fajitas$17.50
Steak and shrimp sautéed with tomato, onion, and green bell peppers. Served over rice and with tortillas.
More about Karina’s Ceviches & More
Item pic

 

Sombrero Mexican Food

12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Burrito
choice of meat with fajita veggies, whole beans, rice and chipotle sauce
Fajita Bowl
Choice of protein, fajita veggies, whole beans, rice, lettuce, chipotle sauce, side of chips
Fajita Bowl (Deal)
Choice of protein, fajita veggies, whole beans, rice, lettuce, chipotle sauce, side of chips
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Baja Betty's image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Baja Betty's

1421 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Fajitas$17.25
Sauteed onions and bell peppers with your choice of protein, served with rice, beans and corn tortillas
Fajita Quesadilla$13.75
flour tortilla, Monterey cheese blend with grilled onions, yellow, green and red bell peppers with your choice of grilled carne asada or chicken breast; sides of guacamole and sour cream
More about Baja Betty's
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Coyote

2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.9 (10654 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Veggie Bowl
A large bowl filled with sautéed red and green bell peppers, onions, mushrooms. Placed on top of a bed of black beans. Topped with lettuce, mix cheeses, olives, guacamole, sour cream and salsa fresca.
Fajitas
Fresh red & green bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms sautéed with your choice of meat. Served with a side of refried beans, rice, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Cafe Coyote
Karina's Cantina image

 

Karina's Cantina

755 5TH AVENUE, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita
Shrimp, beef or chicken sautéed with tomatoes, onions & green bell pepper. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
More about Karina's Cantina
Hillcrest Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Hillcrest Brewing Company

1458 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (1276 reviews)
Takeout
Flamy Grant Fajita$23.95
More about Hillcrest Brewing Company
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (7990 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Burrito
choice of meat with fajita veggies, whole beans, rice and chipotle sauce
Fajita Bowl
Choice of protein, fajita veggies, whole beans, rice, lettuce, chipotle sauce, side of chips
Fajita Bowl (Deal)
Choice of protein, fajita veggies, whole beans, rice, lettuce, chipotle sauce, side of chips
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Restaurant banner

BURRITOS • TACOS

Don Tommy’s

4145 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Taco$6.50
Chicken Fajitas Burrito$12.25
More about Don Tommy’s

