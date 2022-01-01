Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel wraps in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve falafel wraps

Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Our Green Affair - Pacific Beach

980 Garnet av, San Diego

Avg 5 (298 reviews)
Takeout
Falafeling in Love - Wrap$13.55
falafel, guacamole, cabbage, carrots, pickled onions, roasted corn, za'atar cauliflower, arugula, tahini cilantro dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla
More about Our Green Affair - Pacific Beach
Item pic

 

Wagyu Shawarma Grill

10467 San Diego Mission Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
8. Falafel Wrap$8.00
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fresh Mint, Pickled Turnips, Mediterranean Pickles, Hummus, Tahini Sauce.
More about Wagyu Shawarma Grill
Falafel Wrap image

 

Park Commons

9645 Scranton Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Falafel Wrap$11.95
Hummus, Schug, Tehina Beets, and Pickled Red Onions
More about Park Commons
Item pic

 

Kabul West - 9910 Mira Mesa Blvd

9910 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel Wrap$12.99
(All wraps are filled with: Lettuce, diced Tomatoes, Diced Onions, and Garlic Sauce)
More about Kabul West - 9910 Mira Mesa Blvd

