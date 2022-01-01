Falafel wraps in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve falafel wraps
More about Our Green Affair - Pacific Beach
SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Our Green Affair - Pacific Beach
980 Garnet av, San Diego
|Falafeling in Love - Wrap
|$13.55
falafel, guacamole, cabbage, carrots, pickled onions, roasted corn, za'atar cauliflower, arugula, tahini cilantro dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla
More about Wagyu Shawarma Grill
Wagyu Shawarma Grill
10467 San Diego Mission Road, San Diego
|8. Falafel Wrap
|$8.00
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fresh Mint, Pickled Turnips, Mediterranean Pickles, Hummus, Tahini Sauce.
More about Park Commons
Park Commons
9645 Scranton Road, San Diego
|Falafel Wrap
|$11.95
Hummus, Schug, Tehina Beets, and Pickled Red Onions