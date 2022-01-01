Fish and chips in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve fish and chips
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Hut Convoy
4646 Convoy St, San Diego
|Fish N Chips
|$18.78
Panko hand-battered domestic catfish and waffle cut cajun fries (chips).
Crab Hut Downtown
1007 5th Ave. Suite 101, San Diego
|Fish N' Chips
|$18.78
Panko hand-battered domestic catfish and waffle cut cajun fries (chips).
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Fish & Chips
|$14.99
Beer battered Atlantic cod fish served with fries and a side of tartar sauce
Mitch's Seafood
1403 Scott St, San Diego
|Fish & Chips (1/2 Order)
|$7.25
Served with Fries & Cole Slaw
|Fish & Chips
|$14.50
Served with Fries & Cole Slaw
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Fish & Chips
|$13.95
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
13211 black mountain rd, San Diego
|Kids Fish & Chips
Battered cod, fries and house-made tartar sauce.
|Fish & Chips
|$16.95
Beer battered cod, Served with Regular Natural Cut Fries and house-made tartar sauce.
"Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
902 W Washington St, San Diego
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$10.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Chicken Charlie's Table
12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego
|Fish & Chips
|$18.75
12 ounces of crispy battered wild caught
Cod, served with tartar sauce and lemon.
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|Angel's Fish & Chips
|$21.00
Wild-caught Halibut deepen in German Pilsner beer batter, served with a side of fries, snap peas with malt vinegar & homemade tartare sauce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Bub's at the Beach
1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|Bub's Fish Fry & Chips
|$16.75
Our featured market fish lightly crusted in our own seasoned mix & served with crinkle cut fries & tartar sauce...no fishing pole required.
BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE
FISH DISTRICT
12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego
|FISH & CHIPS
Hand-battered Alaskan cod, BATTERED FRIES, parsley, caper sauce
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Raglan Public House
1851 Bacon St, San Diego
|Fish N' Chips
|$21.99
Beer battered haddock, thick cut chips, coleslaw
Terra American Bistro
7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Fish n Chips
|$19.00
beer battered locally caught yellowtail, citrus slaw, fries, remoulade
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Drafthouse
495 Laurel st, San Diego
|Fish n Chips
|$19.00
BEER-BATTERED FRESH ATLANTIC COD, FRIES, TARTAR SAUCE, HOUSEMADE BLEU CHEESE APPLE SLAW
Craft House- Del Mar Skydeck
12841 El Camino Real, Suite 202, San Diego
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$12.00
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Queenstown Public House
1557 Columbia St, San Diego
|FISH & CHIPS
|$26.00
beer battered haddock, fatty fry, tartar sauce, malt vinegar
Crab Hut Mira Mesa
8280 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego
|Fish N' Chips
|$18.78
Panko hand-battered domestic catfish and waffle cut cajun fries (chips).
SANDWICHES
Olympic Cafe
2310 University Ave, San Diego
|Fish and Chips
|$15.00
Batter fried cod.
Harbor Town Pub
1125 Rosecrans St, San Diego
|Fish and Chips
|$12.95
2 quater pound portions of beer battered Atlantic cod, fries, horseradish, coleslaw
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
718 Ventura Place, San Diego
|FISH N' CHIPS
|$16.00
HOUSE-CRAFTED TARTAR SAUCE, COCKTAIL SAUCE, SHOESTRING FRIES
Knotty Barrel - San Diego
844 Market Street, San Diego
|Fish & Chips
|$18.50
Beer-Battered Cod & Fries. Served with House-Made Tarter Sauce
Pacific Beach Fish Shop
1775 Garnet Avd, san diego
|*Kid 1/2 Fish & Chips
|$8.50
Comes with French Fries **No Substitutions**
|*COMBO Fish and Shrimp Chips
|$17.50
COMBO Fish and Shrimp & Chips - Grilled or Fried Shrimp with Alaskan Cod served with fries and cocktail and tartar sauce
|*Fish and Chips
|$16.00
Fish & Chips - Grilled or Fried Alaskan Cod served with fries and cocktail and tartar sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Working Class
4095 30th St,, San Diego
|Fish and Chips
|$16.00
Beer battered cod, house fries, house slaw, tartar sauce and lemon.
Fin and Lime
5664 Mission Center Rd Suite #402, San Diego
|Battered Fish 4 Pieces (Chips)
|$9.99
|2 Fish and Chips
|$7.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
1985 National Ave, San Diego
|Fish & Chips
|$14.99
Beer battered Atlantic cod fish served with fries and a side of tartar sauce
The Swan
2933 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Fish N' Chip Burrito
|$13.50
Beer Battered Fish, Seasoned Fries, Slaw, Red Piranha Sauce and Malt Vinegar.
|Fish 'N Chips
|$12.90
Beer Battered Pollock, Seasoned Fries and Herbert’s Tartar Sauce. Two Piece or Three Piece.
Urge American Gastropub
16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego
|Fish + Chips
|$25.00
mason beer battered cod | fries | coleslaw | tartar sauce
Craft House Burgers
4101 30th st suite c, san diego
|Fish'n Chips
|$18.00
Beer battered Sea bass + old bay seasoned fries + lemon aioli
Kairoa Brewing Company
4601 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Kids Fish N Chips
|$8.00
|Fish N Chips
|$18.00
Fried Rockfish, Sweet and Tangy Mustard Slaw, Hot Chips, Tartar Sauce, NZ Ketchup, Lemon
- 2