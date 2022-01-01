Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve fish and chips

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Hut Convoy

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2234 reviews)
Takeout
Fish N Chips$18.78
Panko hand-battered domestic catfish and waffle cut cajun fries (chips).
More about Crab Hut Convoy
Crab Hut Downtown

1007 5th Ave. Suite 101, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish N' Chips$18.78
Panko hand-battered domestic catfish and waffle cut cajun fries (chips).
More about Crab Hut Downtown
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$14.99
Beer battered Atlantic cod fish served with fries and a side of tartar sauce
More about Maggie's Cafe
Mitch's Seafood

1403 Scott St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips (1/2 Order)$7.25
Served with Fries & Cole Slaw
Fish & Chips$14.50
Served with Fries & Cole Slaw
More about Mitch's Seafood
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$13.95
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos

13211 black mountain rd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Fish & Chips
Battered cod, fries and house-made tartar sauce.
Fish & Chips$16.95
Beer battered cod, Served with Regular Natural Cut Fries and house-made tartar sauce.
"Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)
More about Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar

902 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1573 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Fish & Chips$10.00
More about Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Chicken Charlie's Table

12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$18.75
12 ounces of crispy battered wild caught
Cod, served with tartar sauce and lemon.
More about Chicken Charlie's Table
Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Angel's Fish & Chips$21.00
Wild-caught Halibut deepen in German Pilsner beer batter, served with a side of fries, snap peas with malt vinegar & homemade tartare sauce.
More about Hidden Craft
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Bub's at the Beach

1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (823 reviews)
Takeout
Bub's Fish Fry & Chips$16.75
Our featured market fish lightly crusted in our own seasoned mix & served with crinkle cut fries & tartar sauce...no fishing pole required.
More about Bub's at the Beach
BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE

FISH DISTRICT

12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (4711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FISH & CHIPS
Hand-battered Alaskan cod, BATTERED FRIES, parsley, caper sauce
More about FISH DISTRICT
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Raglan Public House

1851 Bacon St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2408 reviews)
Takeout
Fish N' Chips$21.99
Beer battered haddock, thick cut chips, coleslaw
More about Raglan Public House
Terra American Bistro

7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish n Chips$19.00
beer battered locally caught yellowtail, citrus slaw, fries, remoulade
More about Terra American Bistro
FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Drafthouse

495 Laurel st, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Fish n Chips$19.00
BEER-BATTERED FRESH ATLANTIC COD, FRIES, TARTAR SAUCE, HOUSEMADE BLEU CHEESE APPLE SLAW
More about The Corner Drafthouse
Craft House- Del Mar Skydeck

12841 El Camino Real, Suite 202, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Fish & Chips$12.00
More about Craft House- Del Mar Skydeck
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Queenstown Public House

1557 Columbia St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
Takeout
FISH & CHIPS$26.00
beer battered haddock, fatty fry, tartar sauce, malt vinegar
More about Queenstown Public House
Crab Hut Mira Mesa

8280 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish N' Chips$18.78
Panko hand-battered domestic catfish and waffle cut cajun fries (chips).
More about Crab Hut Mira Mesa
SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Fish and Chips$15.00
Batter fried cod.
More about Olympic Cafe
Harbor Town Pub

1125 Rosecrans St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish and Chips$12.95
2 quater pound portions of beer battered Atlantic cod, fries, horseradish, coleslaw
More about Harbor Town Pub
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill

718 Ventura Place, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FISH N' CHIPS$16.00
HOUSE-CRAFTED TARTAR SAUCE, COCKTAIL SAUCE, SHOESTRING FRIES
More about Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
Knotty Barrel - San Diego

844 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$18.50
Beer-Battered Cod & Fries. Served with House-Made Tarter Sauce
More about Knotty Barrel - San Diego
Pacific Beach Fish Shop

1775 Garnet Avd, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
*Kid 1/2 Fish & Chips$8.50
Comes with French Fries **No Substitutions**
*COMBO Fish and Shrimp Chips$17.50
COMBO Fish and Shrimp & Chips - Grilled or Fried Shrimp with Alaskan Cod served with fries and cocktail and tartar sauce
*Fish and Chips$16.00
Fish & Chips - Grilled or Fried Alaskan Cod served with fries and cocktail and tartar sauce
More about Pacific Beach Fish Shop
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Working Class

4095 30th St,, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish and Chips$16.00
Beer battered cod, house fries, house slaw, tartar sauce and lemon.
More about Working Class
Fin and Lime

5664 Mission Center Rd Suite #402, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Battered Fish 4 Pieces (Chips)$9.99
2 Fish and Chips$7.99
More about Fin and Lime
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

1985 National Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$14.99
Beer battered Atlantic cod fish served with fries and a side of tartar sauce
More about Maggie's Cafe
The Swan

2933 Adams Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
Fish N' Chip Burrito$13.50
Beer Battered Fish, Seasoned Fries, Slaw, Red Piranha Sauce and Malt Vinegar.
Fish 'N Chips$12.90
Beer Battered Pollock, Seasoned Fries and Herbert’s Tartar Sauce. Two Piece or Three Piece.
More about The Swan
Urge American Gastropub

16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish + Chips$25.00
mason beer battered cod | fries | coleslaw | tartar sauce
More about Urge American Gastropub
Craft House Burgers

4101 30th st suite c, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish'n Chips$18.00
Beer battered Sea bass + old bay seasoned fries + lemon aioli
More about Craft House Burgers
Kairoa Brewing Company

4601 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Fish N Chips$8.00
Fish N Chips$18.00
Fried Rockfish, Sweet and Tangy Mustard Slaw, Hot Chips, Tartar Sauce, NZ Ketchup, Lemon
More about Kairoa Brewing Company
SEAFOOD

Ironside Fish & Oyster

1654 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4663 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$18.00
More about Ironside Fish & Oyster

