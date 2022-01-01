Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish burritos in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve fish burritos

Oscar's Mexican Seafood image

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

703 Turqouise Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Fish Breakfast Burrito$6.50
Served w/ Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes & Avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (7801 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Burrito$8.89
Crispy fish, white sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (5722 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Burrito Deal$8.99
Burrito, chips and 22oz drink
Fish Burrito$8.89
Crispy fish, white sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Karina’s Ceviches & More image

 

Karina’s Ceviches & More

3731-B India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Burrito$12.75
With spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo
More about Karina’s Ceviches & More
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Working Class

4095 30th St,, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Burrito$12.00
Beer battered Cod, pico de gallo, roasted corn, cabbage, cheddar and Cholula cream. Served with a side of lime and salsa verde.
More about Working Class
Item pic

 

Sombrero Mexican Food

12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Burrito$8.89
Crispy fish, white sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Fish N' Chip Burrito image

 

The Swan

2933 Adams Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
Fish N' Chip Burrito$13.50
Beer Battered Fish, Seasoned Fries, Slaw, Red Piranha Sauce and Malt Vinegar.
More about The Swan
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (7990 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Burrito$8.89
Crispy fish, white sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

746 Emerald St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Fish Breakfast Burrito$6.50
Served w/ Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes & Avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

646 University Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Fish Breakfast Burrito$6.50
Served w/ Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes & Avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Steak Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Hummus

Cake

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pudding

California Rolls

Fettuccine Alfredo

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston