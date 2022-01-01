Fish burritos in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve fish burritos
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
703 Turqouise Street, San Diego
|Smoked Fish Breakfast Burrito
|$6.50
Served w/ Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes & Avocado
Sombrero Mexican Food
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego
|Fish Burrito
|$8.89
Crispy fish, white sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime
Sombrero Mexican Food
11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego
|Fish Burrito Deal
|$8.99
Burrito, chips and 22oz drink
|Fish Burrito
|$8.89
Crispy fish, white sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime
Karina’s Ceviches & More
3731-B India Street, San Diego
|Fish Burrito
|$12.75
With spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo
Working Class
4095 30th St,, San Diego
|Baja Fish Burrito
|$12.00
Beer battered Cod, pico de gallo, roasted corn, cabbage, cheddar and Cholula cream. Served with a side of lime and salsa verde.
Sombrero Mexican Food
12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego
|Fish Burrito
|$8.89
Crispy fish, white sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime
The Swan
2933 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Fish N' Chip Burrito
|$13.50
Beer Battered Fish, Seasoned Fries, Slaw, Red Piranha Sauce and Malt Vinegar.
Sombrero Mexican Food
6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego
|Fish Burrito
|$8.89
Crispy fish, white sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
746 Emerald St, San Diego
|Smoked Fish Breakfast Burrito
|$6.50
Served w/ Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes & Avocado