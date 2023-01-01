Fish sandwiches in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Sea Tavern
2859 University Avenue, San Diego
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$16.00
Fried fish, coleslaw, pickled fresno chili, remoulade
Mitch's Seafood
1403 Scott St, San Diego
|Grilled Fish Sandwich
|$16.50
Choice of Daily Fish, Torta Bun, Tomato, Cilantro, Tartar Sauce. Served with 4oz. Cole Slaw
|Fried Fish sandwich
|$14.00
Torta Bun, Tomato, Cilantro, Tartar Sauce. Served with 4oz. Cole Slaw
Hob Nob Hill Restaurant
2271 First Ave., San Diego
|FISH SANDWICH
|$16.00