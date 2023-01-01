Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Item pic

 

Sea Tavern

2859 University Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Fish Sandwich$16.00
Fried fish, coleslaw, pickled fresno chili, remoulade
More about Sea Tavern
Item pic

 

Mitch's Seafood

1403 Scott St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Fish Sandwich$16.50
Choice of Daily Fish, Torta Bun, Tomato, Cilantro, Tartar Sauce. Served with 4oz. Cole Slaw
Fried Fish sandwich$14.00
Torta Bun, Tomato, Cilantro, Tartar Sauce. Served with 4oz. Cole Slaw
More about Mitch's Seafood
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill Restaurant

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
FISH SANDWICH$16.00
More about Hob Nob Hill Restaurant
Bay Hill Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bay Hill Tavern

3010 Clairemont Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Sandwich$19.00
Beer battered cod, house made slaw, tomato, pickles, tartar sauce, red onion. Served with fries or upgrade to salad for $3.00
More about Bay Hill Tavern

