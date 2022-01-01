Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve flan

Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
coconut flan with fresh strawberrries$5.00
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cocina 35

1435 6th ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (4278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FLAN$6.25
Definitely the best Flan in San Diego!
More about Cocina 35
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flan Slice$6.00
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
Lucha Libre North Park image

 

Lucha Libre North Park

3016 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1776 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flan$5.00
More about Lucha Libre North Park
Item pic

 

Barrio Star

2706 Fifth Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Barrio Coconut Flan$10.00
More about Barrio Star
La Puerta image

 

La Puerta

4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flan$6.00
More about La Puerta
Item pic

 

Cocina 35 Otay Mesa

9335 Airway Rd #112, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FLAN$6.25
Definitely the best Flan in San Diego!
More about Cocina 35 Otay Mesa
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sabor Brazilian Grill

3944 West Point Loma Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brazilian Flan$5.50
More about Sabor Brazilian Grill
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Coyote

2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.9 (10654 reviews)
Takeout
Flan$4.00
Traditional Mexican custard with caramel sauce. Made from an old family recipe.
More about Cafe Coyote
Lucha Libre Taco Shop image

 

Lucha Libre Taco Shop

1810 W. Washington Street, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (12984 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flan$5.00
More about Lucha Libre Taco Shop
Item pic

 

Cafe 86- Mira Mesa

8945 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Combo Pack #2 Ube Leche Flan$15.25
4-Pack Ube Leche Flan and 1 - 24oz Hibiscus Calamansi
1 Dozen Ube Leche Flan Cupcakes$42.00
12 x Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
Ube Leche Flan Cupcake$4.00
Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
More about Cafe 86- Mira Mesa
La Doña image

 

La Doña

1852 Bacon Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Flan$13.00
Caramel and roasted coconut custard topped with berries and whipped cream.
More about La Doña

