Flan in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve flan
More about MORENA KITCHEN
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|coconut flan with fresh strawberrries
|$5.00
More about Cocina 35
FRENCH FRIES
Cocina 35
1435 6th ave, San Diego
|FLAN
|$6.25
Definitely the best Flan in San Diego!
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Flan Slice
|$6.00
More about Cocina 35 Otay Mesa
Cocina 35 Otay Mesa
9335 Airway Rd #112, San Diego
|FLAN
|$6.25
Definitely the best Flan in San Diego!
More about Sabor Brazilian Grill
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sabor Brazilian Grill
3944 West Point Loma Blvd, San Diego
|Brazilian Flan
|$5.50
More about Cafe Coyote
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Coyote
2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego
|Flan
|$4.00
Traditional Mexican custard with caramel sauce. Made from an old family recipe.
More about Cafe 86- Mira Mesa
Cafe 86- Mira Mesa
8945 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Combo Pack #2 Ube Leche Flan
|$15.25
4-Pack Ube Leche Flan and 1 - 24oz Hibiscus Calamansi
|1 Dozen Ube Leche Flan Cupcakes
|$42.00
12 x Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
|Ube Leche Flan Cupcake
|$4.00
Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!