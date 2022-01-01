Flank steaks in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve flank steaks
Terra American Bistro
7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Brant Beef Prime Flank Steak
|$26.00
Brandt Beef Prime flank steak with chimichurri, yukon potato mash, vegetables gfo
Harbor Town Pub
1125 Rosecrans St, San Diego
|Mariniated Flank Steak Bowl
|$12.95
Grileld marinated flank steak, rice, cabbage, pickled carrots, cucumbers, grilled pineapple, edamame, cilantro cream and katsu sauce