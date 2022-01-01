Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flank steaks in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve flank steaks

Terra American Bistro

7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brant Beef Prime Flank Steak$26.00
Brandt Beef Prime flank steak with chimichurri, yukon potato mash, vegetables gfo
More about Terra American Bistro
Harbor Town Pub image

 

Harbor Town Pub

1125 Rosecrans St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mariniated Flank Steak Bowl$12.95
Grileld marinated flank steak, rice, cabbage, pickled carrots, cucumbers, grilled pineapple, edamame, cilantro cream and katsu sauce
More about Harbor Town Pub
Toast Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Toast Cafe

11455 El Camino Real, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Side Grilled Flank Steak$6.00
More about Toast Cafe

