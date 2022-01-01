Flautas in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve flautas
Tacotarian - San Diego
4332 30th St, San Diego
|Flautas
|$15.99
corn tortillas, mashed potatoes, stuffed with cheddar, chorizo, deep fried and topped with crema and salsa Morita
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot - Kings Inn - Mission Valley
1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego
|Flautas
|$9.25
Knotty Barrel - San Diego - East Village
844 Market Street, San Diego
|Chicken Flautas
|$13.95
Tinga Chicken, Flour Tortillas, Pickled Onions, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese, Mexican Creme. Served with El Pato Red Sauce