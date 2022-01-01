Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve flautas

Item pic

 

Tacotarian - San Diego

4332 30th St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flautas$15.99
corn tortillas, mashed potatoes, stuffed with cheddar, chorizo, deep fried and topped with crema and salsa Morita
Flautas$15.99
corn tortillas, mashed potatoes, stuffed with cheddar, chorizo, deep fried and topped with crema and salsa Morita
More about Tacotarian - San Diego
The Blind Burro image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Burro

639 J st, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2000 reviews)
Takeout
Flautas$12.00
More about The Blind Burro
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot - Kings Inn - Mission Valley

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4523 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flautas$9.25
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot - Kings Inn - Mission Valley
Item pic

 

Knotty Barrel - San Diego - East Village

844 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Flautas$13.95
Tinga Chicken, Flour Tortillas, Pickled Onions, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese, Mexican Creme. Served with El Pato Red Sauce
More about Knotty Barrel - San Diego - East Village
Item pic

 

La Doña

1852 Bacon Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas de Tinga$16.00
Flautas de Camote$16.00
Roasted sweet potato and chipotle flautas rolled in chipotle corn tortillas. Served on a bed of mole from Puebla and topped with iceberg lettuce, guacamole, sesame seeds and serrano crema.
More about La Doña

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Garlic Bread

Thai Tea

Shrimp Wraps

Leche Cake

Lemon Tarts

Salmon Salad

Fudge

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (954 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (616 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (725 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston