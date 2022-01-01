Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French baguettes in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve french baguettes

Item pic

 

The Smoking Goat

3408 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Baguette Whole$6.00
whole french baguette, european style butter
French Baguette 1/2$3.00
1/2 french baguette, european style butter
More about The Smoking Goat
Consumer pic

 

Bread & Cie

350 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Baguette$3.95
More about Bread & Cie
Arely's French Bakery image

 

Arely's French Bakery - 4961 Clairemont Dr. #A

4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Baguette Toasted With Brie Cheese$4.25
More about Arely's French Bakery - 4961 Clairemont Dr. #A
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe

2750 Dewey Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (972 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Demi-French Baguette$2.95
1/3 size baguette of our traditional French white bread.
Traditional French Baguette$4.50
Baguette of our traditional French white bread.
Seeded French Baguette$4.50
Baguette of our traditional French white bread topped with poppy seeds, fennel, and sesame seeds.
More about Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe

