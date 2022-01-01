French baguettes in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve french baguettes
More about The Smoking Goat
The Smoking Goat
3408 30th Street, San Diego
|French Baguette Whole
|$6.00
whole french baguette, european style butter
|French Baguette 1/2
|$3.00
1/2 french baguette, european style butter
More about Arely's French Bakery - 4961 Clairemont Dr. #A
Arely's French Bakery - 4961 Clairemont Dr. #A
4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego
|French Baguette Toasted With Brie Cheese
|$4.25
More about Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe
2750 Dewey Rd, San Diego
|Demi-French Baguette
|$2.95
1/3 size baguette of our traditional French white bread.
|Traditional French Baguette
|$4.50
Baguette of our traditional French white bread.
|Seeded French Baguette
|$4.50
Baguette of our traditional French white bread topped with poppy seeds, fennel, and sesame seeds.