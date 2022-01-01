French toast in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve french toast
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV
9800 mira lee way, San Diego
|Brioche French Toast
|$13.50
Bread & Cie brioche soaked in a cinnamon-ginger batter. Stuffed with spiced ricotta filling. Served with a special weekly topping. Side of syrup.
Lucky's Lunch Counter
338 7th Avenue, San Diego
|French Toast Combo
|$11.75
Cinnamon raisin French toast with whipped butter and maple syrup. Served with two eggs any style and choice of breakfast meat.
|French Toast
|$2.00
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|S'more French Toast
|$14.99
Two slices of French toast stuffed with marshmallow cream, chocolate chips, crumble graham cookies, drizzle with chocolate syrup and topped with whipped cream, served with two eggs and your choice of sausage links or bacon
|French toast
|French Toast
|$12.99
Two slices of bread dipped in egg batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|french toast casserole
|$34.00
golden raisin + almond
serves 4
Available for Pickup Saturday 4/16 11am-2pm or Delivery Saturday 4/16 ONLY
Bunz Burger Joint
475 HOTEL CIRCLE SOUTH, SAN DIEGO
|French Toast Combo
|$11.99
4 wedges of french toast, 2 eggs & choice of 4 bacon, 4 sausage or 1 slice of breakfast ham served with powdered sugar, whipped butter & syrup
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Cap'n Crunch French Toast
|$11.95
|Cinnamon French Toast
|$10.95
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
555 Market Street, San Diego
|FRENCH TOAST STICKS
|$14.50
Homemade sourdough, vanilla-agave cream cheese, powdered sugar, maple syrup.
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Stuffed French Toast
|$15.00
Bread & Cie brioche soaked in a cinnamon-ginger batter. Stuffed with spiced ricotta filling. Served with a special weekly topping. Side of syrup.
|Stuffed French Toast
|$15.00
|Single Piece of French Toast
|$5.00
A single piece of brioche french toast. Ricotta stuffing and weekly toppings optional.
Jennings House Café
1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego
|French Toast w/ Berries
|$14.50
Fresh cubed brioche bread dredged in our house French toast batter, baked to perfection and topped with fresh berries. Served w/ butter, 100% maple syrup and choice of bacon or sausage.
Queenstown Public House
1557 Columbia St, San Diego
|FRENCH TOAST
|$19.00
custardy challah bread, strawberry, syrup, Nueske’s apple-wood bacon
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Stuffed French Toast
|$15.00
|Single Piece of French Toast
|$5.00
A single piece of brioche french toast. Ricotta stuffing and weekly toppings optional.
|Kids French Toast Breakfast
|$8.00
One slice of plain French toast with one scrambled egg & bacon.
Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen
9750 Distribution Ave, San Diego
|Fried Stuffed French Toast
|$13.00
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego
|Sir Waffelot's French Toast
|$13.95
|French Toast Platter
|$17.45
|French Toast
|$12.95
The Olive Cafe
805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$11.95
Cinnamon rolls grilled in egg, topped
with banana slices, strawberries, icing, &
powdered sugar
619 Spirits North Park
3015 Lincoln Ave, San Diego
|Cinnamon Crunch French Toast
|$13.00
berry compote and powdered sugar
The Trails
7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego
|Kid's French Toast Combo
|$7.00
|Croissant French Toast.
|$9.99
Buttery croissant dipped in vanilla egg mix and grilled to perfection. Dusted with powdered sugar.
|Trails French Toast.
|$9.99
Thick-cut sourdough French toast sprinkled powdered sugar.
Working Class
4095 30th St,, San Diego
|Side French Toast
|$5.00
|French Toast
|$10.00
Texas toast french toast topped with powdered sugar and fresh berries.
Kensington Cafe
4141 Adams Ave., San Diego
|BAKED FRENCH TOAST
|$14.00
Our version of a generous slice of baked french toast with a streusel topping and seasonal fruit compote. *Contains nuts*
Arely's French Bakery
4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego
|St Michael French Toast
|$8.95
|French Toast
|$8.50
|French Baguette Toasted With Brie Cheese
|$4.25
Second Nature
5026 Cass St., San Diego
|Classic French Toast
|$12.00
Brioche bread, cinnamon.
Maggie's Cafe
1985 National Ave, San Diego
|Stuffed French Toast
|$14.99
Two slices of bread dipped in our home made batter, stuffed with cream cheese, fresh strawberries and bananas, topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
|S'more French Toast
|$14.99
Two slices of bread dipped in our house egg butter, stuffed with Marshmallow , Cream, Chocolate Chips, crumble Graham Cookies, topped with whipped cream, mini marshmallow & drizzle with Chocolate Syrup
|French Toast
|$12.99
Two slices of bread dipped in egg batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
Trust Restaurant
3752 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Brioche French Toast
|$8.00
Single slice, honey butter, powdered, sugar syrup
Morning Glory
550 W Date St, San Diego
|The Very Frenchie French Toast
|$13.00
Brioche. Lemon Curd. Whipped Cream. Berries.
Miss B's Coconut Club
3704 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Coconut Rum French Toast
|$17.50
Powdered sugar, toasted coconut, mango berry syrup, berries
Bare Back Grill
4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|French Toast
|$13.00
Baked french toast, berries and whipped cream.
Toast Cafe
11455 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Brioche French Toast
|$9.00
Bread & Cie brioche, berries, maple syrup
Hob Nob Hill
2271 First Ave., San Diego
|CINNAMON SWIRL FRENCH TOAST
|$12.50
SERVED WITH FRESH FRUIT
|FRENCH TOAST COMBO
|$13.00
FRENCH TOAST, 2 EGGS, HALF ORDER OF SAUSAGE OR BACON
- 2