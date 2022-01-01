Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve french toast

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV

9800 mira lee way, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brioche French Toast$13.50
Bread & Cie brioche soaked in a cinnamon-ginger batter. Stuffed with spiced ricotta filling. Served with a special weekly topping. Side of syrup.
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV
Banner pic

 

Lucky's Lunch Counter

338 7th Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast Combo$11.75
Cinnamon raisin French toast with whipped butter and maple syrup. Served with two eggs any style and choice of breakfast meat.
French Toast$2.00
More about Lucky's Lunch Counter
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
S'more French Toast$14.99
Two slices of French toast stuffed with marshmallow cream, chocolate chips, crumble graham cookies, drizzle with chocolate syrup and topped with whipped cream, served with two eggs and your choice of sausage links or bacon
French toast
French Toast$12.99
Two slices of bread dipped in egg batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
More about Maggie's Cafe
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
french toast casserole$34.00
golden raisin + almond
serves 4
Available for Pickup Saturday 4/16 11am-2pm or Delivery Saturday 4/16 ONLY
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Bunz Burger Joint image

 

Bunz Burger Joint

475 HOTEL CIRCLE SOUTH, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast Combo$11.99
4 wedges of french toast, 2 eggs & choice of 4 bacon, 4 sausage or 1 slice of breakfast ham served with powdered sugar, whipped butter & syrup
More about Bunz Burger Joint
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cap'n Crunch French Toast$11.95
Cinnamon French Toast$10.95
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans image

 

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

555 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRENCH TOAST STICKS$14.50
Homemade sourdough, vanilla-agave cream cheese, powdered sugar, maple syrup.
More about Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stuffed French Toast$15.00
Bread & Cie brioche soaked in a cinnamon-ginger batter. Stuffed with spiced ricotta filling. Served with a special weekly topping. Side of syrup.
Stuffed French Toast$15.00
Single Piece of French Toast$5.00
A single piece of brioche french toast. Ricotta stuffing and weekly toppings optional.
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Jennings House Café

1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast w/ Berries$14.50
Fresh cubed brioche bread dredged in our house French toast batter, baked to perfection and topped with fresh berries. Served w/ butter, 100% maple syrup and choice of bacon or sausage.
More about Jennings House Café
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Queenstown Public House

1557 Columbia St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
Takeout
FRENCH TOAST$19.00
custardy challah bread, strawberry, syrup, Nueske’s apple-wood bacon
More about Queenstown Public House
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Stuffed French Toast$15.00
Single Piece of French Toast$5.00
A single piece of brioche french toast. Ricotta stuffing and weekly toppings optional.
Kids French Toast Breakfast$8.00
One slice of plain French toast with one scrambled egg & bacon.
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen image

 

Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen

9750 Distribution Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Stuffed French Toast$13.00
More about Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sir Waffelot's French Toast$13.95
French Toast Platter$17.45
French Toast$12.95
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
af72ef26-e653-4939-814d-82be156c5316 image

 

The Olive Cafe

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$11.95
Cinnamon rolls grilled in egg, topped
with banana slices, strawberries, icing, &
powdered sugar
More about The Olive Cafe
Harbor Town Pub image

 

Harbor Town Pub

1125 Rosecrans St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burracho French Toast$9.95
More about Harbor Town Pub
Breakfast Bitch SD image

 

Breakfast Bitch SD

3825 5th Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast PLAIN$8.00
More about Breakfast Bitch SD
619 Spirits North Park image

 

619 Spirits North Park

3015 Lincoln Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Crunch French Toast$13.00
berry compote and powdered sugar
More about 619 Spirits North Park
Croissant French Toast. image

SANDWICHES

The Trails

7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2640 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's French Toast Combo$7.00
Croissant French Toast.$9.99
Buttery croissant dipped in vanilla egg mix and grilled to perfection. Dusted with powdered sugar.
Trails French Toast.$9.99
Thick-cut sourdough French toast sprinkled powdered sugar.
More about The Trails
Working Class image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Working Class

4095 30th St,, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side French Toast$5.00
French Toast$10.00
Texas toast french toast topped with powdered sugar and fresh berries.
More about Working Class
Kensington Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Kensington Cafe

4141 Adams Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.2 (3871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BAKED FRENCH TOAST$14.00
Our version of a generous slice of baked french toast with a streusel topping and seasonal fruit compote. *Contains nuts*
More about Kensington Cafe
Arely's French Bakery image

 

Arely's French Bakery

4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
St Michael French Toast$8.95
French Toast$8.50
French Baguette Toasted With Brie Cheese$4.25
More about Arely's French Bakery
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
Classic French Toast$12.00
Brioche bread, cinnamon.
More about Second Nature
Stuffed French Toast image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

1985 National Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Stuffed French Toast$14.99
Two slices of bread dipped in our home made batter, stuffed with cream cheese, fresh strawberries and bananas, topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
S'more French Toast$14.99
Two slices of bread dipped in our house egg butter, stuffed with Marshmallow , Cream, Chocolate Chips, crumble Graham Cookies, topped with whipped cream, mini marshmallow & drizzle with Chocolate Syrup
French Toast$12.99
Two slices of bread dipped in egg batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
More about Maggie's Cafe
Trust Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Trust Restaurant

3752 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brioche French Toast$8.00
Single slice, honey butter, powdered, sugar syrup
More about Trust Restaurant
Morning Glory image

 

Morning Glory

550 W Date St, San Diego

Avg 4 (1849 reviews)
Takeout
The Very Frenchie French Toast$13.00
Brioche. Lemon Curd. Whipped Cream. Berries.
More about Morning Glory
Item pic

 

Miss B's Coconut Club

3704 Mission Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coconut Rum French Toast$17.50
Powdered sugar, toasted coconut, mango berry syrup, berries
More about Miss B's Coconut Club
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bare Back Grill

4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (2190 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$13.00
Baked french toast, berries and whipped cream.
More about Bare Back Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Toast Cafe

11455 El Camino Real, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Brioche French Toast$9.00
Bread & Cie brioche, berries, maple syrup
More about Toast Cafe
Hob Nob Hill image

SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
CINNAMON SWIRL FRENCH TOAST$12.50
SERVED WITH FRESH FRUIT
FRENCH TOAST COMBO$13.00
FRENCH TOAST, 2 EGGS, HALF ORDER OF SAUSAGE OR BACON
More about Hob Nob Hill
Bay Hill Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bay Hill Tavern

3010 Clairemont Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$13.00
Texas toast topped with triple berry Jackie's Jam, powdered sugar, toasted coconut and berries
More about Bay Hill Tavern

