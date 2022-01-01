Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fresh spring rolls in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve fresh spring rolls

Fresh Spring Rolls image

 

Soi OB-Thai Street Food

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Spring Rolls$7.00
Fresh spring veggie roll with rice noodle, tofu, cilantro, carrots, cucumbers, and green leaf lettuce. Served with house peanut sauce and chili sauce.
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Fresh Spring Rolls image

 

Soi- RB Thai Street Food

15817 Bernardo Center Dr Unit 106, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Spring Rolls$7.00
Fresh spring veggie roll with rice noodle, tofu, cilantro, carrots, cucumbers, and green leaf lettuce. Served with house peanut sauce and chili sauce.
More about Soi- RB Thai Street Food
The Asian Bistro image

 

The Asian Bistro

414 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FRESH SPRING ROLLS$7.00
FRESH SPRING VEGGIE ROLLS WITH PEANUT DIP
V|VEG|GF
More about The Asian Bistro
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck) image

 

KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)

12841 El Camino Real, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Spring Rolls(GF)$8.95
Organic tofu, carrots, cucumber, lettuce, cilantro and rice noodles wrapped in gluten free rice paper. Served with spicy dipping sauce.
More about KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)

