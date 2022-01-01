Fresh spring rolls in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve fresh spring rolls
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Soi OB-Thai Street Food
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|Fresh Spring Rolls
|$7.00
Fresh spring veggie roll with rice noodle, tofu, cilantro, carrots, cucumbers, and green leaf lettuce. Served with house peanut sauce and chili sauce.
More about Soi- RB Thai Street Food
Soi- RB Thai Street Food
15817 Bernardo Center Dr Unit 106, San Diego
|Fresh Spring Rolls
|$7.00
Fresh spring veggie roll with rice noodle, tofu, cilantro, carrots, cucumbers, and green leaf lettuce. Served with house peanut sauce and chili sauce.
More about The Asian Bistro
The Asian Bistro
414 University Ave, San Diego
|FRESH SPRING ROLLS
|$7.00
FRESH SPRING VEGGIE ROLLS WITH PEANUT DIP
V|VEG|GF