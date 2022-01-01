Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

Higher Grounds Coffee + Cafe

5887 Copley Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buttermilk Fried Chicken and Mixed Greens Salad$12.50
2 crispy pieces of jumbo fried chicken, Spiced honey, with Mixed greens salad and Green goddess dressing.
BOOM!!!!
More about Higher Grounds Coffee + Cafe
Mastiff Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Mastiff Kitchen - North Park Beer Co.

3038 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.95
romaine lettuce, house-battered chicken tender (regular or spicy), hardboiled egg, bacon, tomato, shaved carrots, red onions, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
More about Mastiff Kitchen - North Park Beer Co.
Fluster Cluck Hot Chicken image

CHICKEN

Fluster Cluck Hot Chicken

2820 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.95
romaine lettuce, shredded carrot, cherry tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg, bacon, choice of ranch or honey mustard dressing
More about Fluster Cluck Hot Chicken
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Carnitas' Snack Shack

1004 N Harbor Dr, San Diego

Avg 4 (954 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$15.00
romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crispy chicken, black beans, avocado, cheese, chipotle ranch dressing
More about Carnitas' Snack Shack

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Margherita Pizza

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Goat Cheese Salad

Octopus

Peanut Butter Cookies

Lasagna

Green Beans

Chicken Enchiladas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (614 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (719 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (546 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston