Fried chicken salad in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
More about Higher Grounds Coffee + Cafe
Higher Grounds Coffee + Cafe
5887 Copley Drive, San Diego
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken and Mixed Greens Salad
|$12.50
2 crispy pieces of jumbo fried chicken, Spiced honey, with Mixed greens salad and Green goddess dressing.
BOOM!!!!
More about Mastiff Kitchen - North Park Beer Co.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Mastiff Kitchen - North Park Beer Co.
3038 University Ave, San Diego
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$13.95
romaine lettuce, house-battered chicken tender (regular or spicy), hardboiled egg, bacon, tomato, shaved carrots, red onions, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
More about Fluster Cluck Hot Chicken
CHICKEN
Fluster Cluck Hot Chicken
2820 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.95
romaine lettuce, shredded carrot, cherry tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg, bacon, choice of ranch or honey mustard dressing