Fried rice in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve fried rice

Soi OB-Thai Street Food

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Fried Rice$13.00
Stir fried Thai jasmine rice, peas and carrots, with your choice of protein. Optional: fried egg
Thai Basil Fried Rice$13.00
Your choice of protein, stir fried with Thai jasmine rice. Thai chilis, onions, green peppers, holy basil. Optional: fried egg
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with chicken, shrimp, egg, raisins, cashews, onions,peas, carrots, and pineapples
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery

3442 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with chicken, shrimp, egg, raisins, cashews, onions,peas, carrots, and pineapples
Roasted Pork Fried Rice$13.00
Jasmine fried rice with roasted pork, egg and Chinese broccoli.
Thai Basil Fried Rice$13.00
Your choice of protein, stir fried with Thai jasmine rice. Thai chilis, onions, green peppers, holy basil and a fried egg.
More about Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
Aaharn at University City

3324 Governor Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Siamese Fried Rice$11.00
Jasmine rice stir-fried with garlic, egg, broccoli, tomato, onion and cucumber
Phuket Pineapple Fried Rice$17.50
Southern Thai curry fried rice with pineapple, peas, carrots, chicken, shrimps and egg. Topping with fried shallots and fried vermicelli
Spicy Fried Rice$11.00
Select an option: Tofu & Vegetable, Chicken, Beef, Mock Duck, Shrimp, Seafood, Duck Jasmine rice stir-fried with onion, garlic, egg, carrot, baby corn, green bean, bell pepper and basil
More about Aaharn at University City
Tajima College Heights

6061 El Cajon blvd #2, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetarian Fried Rice$9.00
Grilled Tofu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Bean Sprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Shiitake Mushrooms, Chives, Sesame Seeds, grilled Baby Bok Chow, and Fried Chili Oil on the side.
Chicken Chashu Fried Rice$10.00
Chicken Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
Pork Chashu Fried Rice$11.00
Pork Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
More about Tajima College Heights
Tajima East Village

901 E Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Chashu Fried Rice$10.00
Chicken Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
Pork Chashu Fried Rice$11.00
Pork Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
Vegetarian Fried Rice$9.00
Grilled Tofu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Bean Sprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Shiitake Mushrooms, Chives, Sesame Seeds, grilled Baby Bok Chow, and Fried Chili Oil on the side.
More about Tajima East Village
Tajima North Park

3015 Adams Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetarian Fried Rice$9.00
Grilled Tofu, Rice, Egg, Green Peas, Carrots, Onions, Baby Bok Choy, and Fried Chili Oil on the side.
Chicken Chashu Fried Rice$10.00
Chicken Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
Pork Chashu Fried Rice$11.00
Pork Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
More about Tajima North Park
Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego

4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
扬州炒饭Yang Zhou Fried Rice$11.75
酸菜剁椒鸡蛋炒饭🌶️Pickled Veggie and Egg Fried Rice$10.75
More about Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego
RB Sushi

16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
RB Special Fried Rice$13.95
(Chicken, pork, beef and shrimp)
Pork Fried Rice$10.95
Shrimp Fried Rice$12.95
More about RB Sushi
Fernside

1946 Fern Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (473 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice$13.00
Rice. Shrimp. Eggs. Carrots. Water Chestnuts. Peas. Siracha Aioli. Sesame Seed. Scallions. Cilantro.
More about Fernside
Harborside Cuisine

2844 Main St. Unit B, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Rice$10.99
Stir fried jasmine rice with garlic, eggs, chinese broccoli, tomatoes onions and garnished with cucumber.
Side Fried Rice$3.99
Crab Fried Rice$16.95
Stir fry jasmine rice, crab meat, eggs, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes and onions. Garnished with cucumbers.
More about Harborside Cuisine
Koon Thai kitchen

3860 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (3526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Fried Rice$11.00
Jasmine rice stir-fried with onions, garlic, egg, fresh chili, baby corn, green bean, bell peppers and basil
Thai Fried Rice$11.00
Jasmine rice stir-fried with garlic, egg, Chinese broccoli, tomato, onion and cucumber
Pineapple Fried Rice$16.50
Stir-fried steamed jasmine rice with pineapple chunks, chicken, shrimp, cashew nut, egg, raisin, green pea, and scallion
More about Koon Thai kitchen
Wokou Ramen - PB

3801 Ingraham St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wokou Fried Rice$15.00
More about Wokou Ramen - PB
The Asian Bistro

414 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
NO MEAT EGG FRIED RICE$8.50
CHINESE FRIED RICE
JASMINE RICE STIR-FRIED WITH EGG, GARLIC, ONIONS, PEAS, AND CARROTS.
CAN BE V|VEG|GF
THAI BASIL FRIED RICE
JASMINE RICE STIR-FRIED WITH EGG, GARLIC, ONIONS, BELL PEPPERS, AND FRESH BASIL.
CAN BE V|VEG|GF
More about The Asian Bistro
Tajima Mercury

4411 Mercury St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Chashu Fried Rice$10.00
Chicken Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
Vegetarian Fried Rice$9.00
Grilled Tofu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Bean Sprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Shiitake Mushrooms, Chives, Sesame Seeds, grilled Baby Bok Chow, and Fried Chili Oil on the side.
Pork Chashu Fried Rice$11.00
Pork Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
More about Tajima Mercury
Saffron Thai

3731 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Healthy Fried Rice (Beef)$16.00
Red organic rice stir-fried with kale, ginger and onion. Topped with cilantro and lime. GF
Fried Rice (Beef)$15.50
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, carrots, peas, corn, onion, celery, gluten free soy sauce, our housemade tomato sauce. Topped with cilantro and lime. GF
Over the Top Fried Rice$8.25
Jasmine white rice stir-fried with a mix of peas, carrots, corn and egg with your choice of tofu cubes or slices of chicken breast.
More about Saffron Thai
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)

12841 El Camino Real, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Basil Fried Rice$15.95
Jasmine rice stir fried with egg, a mixture of garlic, onion, green bean, bell pepper, chili and fresh basil.
House Fried Rice$15.95
Jasmine rice or a mixture of organic brown and red berry rice and green onion with farm fresh eggs.
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.95
Jasmine rice stir-fried with pineapple, onions, raisins, cashew nuts and curry powder.
More about KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
GuilTea Cravings

5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
White Jasmine rice with 1 fried egg$9.95
White Jasmine rice with one fried egg and your choice of protein.
House fried rice$5.95
Seasoned and made with eggs, carrots, onion, corns, sweet peas, carrots, and with your choice of protein
More about GuilTea Cravings
Tora Tora Sushi

8155 Mira Mesa Blvd #3, san diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Fried Rice$5.00
Special seasoning with egg and garlic
More about Tora Tora Sushi
FUSION EATS

5299 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Fried Rice$13.95
Mixed Chopped Veggies, tofu garlic, seasoned and stir fried to perfection
Add your choice of protein or enjoy as it is
FRIED RICE$11.95
Garlic, mixed chopped veggies, cashews, and broccoli stir fried and seasoned to perfection with your choice of protein
More about FUSION EATS
Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine

9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SIAMESE FRIED RICE$11.00
Onion, Tomato, Pea, Carrot, Broccoli, Garlic, Tomato, Cucumber and Lime
56 SPICY FRIED RICE$11.00
Onion, Chilli, Garlic, Bell Pepper, Green Bean, Basil
SCRAMBLE EGG CRAB MEAT FRIED RICE$21.00
Crab Meat, Green Onion, Pea, Carrot, Egg, Cucumber and Lime
More about Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
Auti Sushi

5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4.7 (195 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice Entree$9.95
Beef Fried Rice$12.95
Shrimp Fried Rice$12.95
More about Auti Sushi
RB Sushi

3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (972 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice$12.95
Chicken Fried Rice Appetizer$5.95
Bowl of chicken fried rice.
RB Special Fried Rice$13.95
(Chicken, pork, beef and shrimp)
More about RB Sushi
Star Anise Thai Cuisine

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Fried Rice
With chili-garlic paste, egg, red bell pepper, and basil (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
Thai Fried Rice
With egg, Chinese broccoli, onion, tomato, and cucumber.
Pineapple Fried Rice$16.95
Pan-fried rice with shrimp, chicken, pineapple, onion, egg, cashew nuts, peas and carrots
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine
TAKA Sushi

555 5th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN fried rice$14.25
More about TAKA Sushi
Hot or Not Thai

4965 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$12.00
For this Wok stir-fried entree, we use shrimp, pineapple, yellow curry seasoning, raisins, cashews, Thai jasmine rice and flavorful seasonings.
Crabby Fried Rice$22.00
Thai Fried Rice Lunch
More about Hot or Not Thai
North Park Sushi & Grill

3021 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Stuffed Rice$9.00
avocado, cream cheese, panko-crusted, teriyaki, roasted chipotle aioli, green onions, sesame seeds
More about North Park Sushi & Grill
Morning Glory

550 W Date St, San Diego

Avg 4 (1849 reviews)
Takeout
Morning Glory Fried Rice$15.00
Sunny Side Up Eggs. Pork Belly. Cheese. Peas. Spinach. Scallions.
More about Morning Glory
Tanuki Sake Bar

4191 ADAMS AVE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Fried Rice$10.00
Chicken Fried Rice$10.00
More about Tanuki Sake Bar
Cross Street

4403 Convoy St., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kim Chi Fried Rice$13.00
Loaded with kimchi, spam, peas & carrots. Topped with a fried egg. Served with coleslaw
Chicken Fried Rice$13.00
Fried rice with our signature fried chicken, peas & carrots. Topped with a fried egg
More about Cross Street
PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO

8995 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste A, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
STREET FRIED RICE$11.99
Triple long grain rice, combines hakka noodles, fried rice a classic street side preperation. Add Egg extra $1, Add Chicken extra $1
STREET TRIPLE FRIED RICE$12.99
Triple long grain rice, combines hakka noodles, fried rice a classic street side preperation. Add Egg extra $1, Add Chicken extra $1
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO

