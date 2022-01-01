Fried rice in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve fried rice
Soi OB-Thai Street Food
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|House Fried Rice
|$13.00
Stir fried Thai jasmine rice, peas and carrots, with your choice of protein. Optional: fried egg
|Thai Basil Fried Rice
|$13.00
Your choice of protein, stir fried with Thai jasmine rice. Thai chilis, onions, green peppers, holy basil. Optional: fried egg
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with chicken, shrimp, egg, raisins, cashews, onions,peas, carrots, and pineapples
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
3442 30th Street, San Diego
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with chicken, shrimp, egg, raisins, cashews, onions,peas, carrots, and pineapples
|Roasted Pork Fried Rice
|$13.00
Jasmine fried rice with roasted pork, egg and Chinese broccoli.
|Thai Basil Fried Rice
|$13.00
Your choice of protein, stir fried with Thai jasmine rice. Thai chilis, onions, green peppers, holy basil and a fried egg.
Aaharn at University City
3324 Governor Drive, San Diego
|Siamese Fried Rice
|$11.00
Jasmine rice stir-fried with garlic, egg, broccoli, tomato, onion and cucumber
|Phuket Pineapple Fried Rice
|$17.50
Southern Thai curry fried rice with pineapple, peas, carrots, chicken, shrimps and egg. Topping with fried shallots and fried vermicelli
|Spicy Fried Rice
|$11.00
Select an option: Tofu & Vegetable, Chicken, Beef, Mock Duck, Shrimp, Seafood, Duck Jasmine rice stir-fried with onion, garlic, egg, carrot, baby corn, green bean, bell pepper and basil
Tajima College Heights
6061 El Cajon blvd #2, San Diego
|Vegetarian Fried Rice
|$9.00
Grilled Tofu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Bean Sprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Shiitake Mushrooms, Chives, Sesame Seeds, grilled Baby Bok Chow, and Fried Chili Oil on the side.
|Chicken Chashu Fried Rice
|$10.00
Chicken Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
|Pork Chashu Fried Rice
|$11.00
Pork Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
Tajima East Village
901 E Street, San Diego
|Chicken Chashu Fried Rice
|$10.00
Chicken Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
|Pork Chashu Fried Rice
|$11.00
Pork Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
|Vegetarian Fried Rice
|$9.00
Grilled Tofu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Bean Sprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Shiitake Mushrooms, Chives, Sesame Seeds, grilled Baby Bok Chow, and Fried Chili Oil on the side.
Tajima North Park
3015 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Vegetarian Fried Rice
|$9.00
Grilled Tofu, Rice, Egg, Green Peas, Carrots, Onions, Baby Bok Choy, and Fried Chili Oil on the side.
|Chicken Chashu Fried Rice
|$10.00
Chicken Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
|Pork Chashu Fried Rice
|$11.00
Pork Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego
4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|扬州炒饭Yang Zhou Fried Rice
|$11.75
|酸菜剁椒鸡蛋炒饭🌶️Pickled Veggie and Egg Fried Rice
|$10.75
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RB Sushi
16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego
|RB Special Fried Rice
|$13.95
(Chicken, pork, beef and shrimp)
|Pork Fried Rice
|$10.95
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$12.95
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Fernside
1946 Fern Street, San Diego
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$13.00
Rice. Shrimp. Eggs. Carrots. Water Chestnuts. Peas. Siracha Aioli. Sesame Seed. Scallions. Cilantro.
NOODLES
Harborside Cuisine
2844 Main St. Unit B, San Diego
|Fried Rice
|$10.99
Stir fried jasmine rice with garlic, eggs, chinese broccoli, tomatoes onions and garnished with cucumber.
|Side Fried Rice
|$3.99
|Crab Fried Rice
|$16.95
Stir fry jasmine rice, crab meat, eggs, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes and onions. Garnished with cucumbers.
Koon Thai kitchen
3860 Convoy St, San Diego
|Spicy Fried Rice
|$11.00
Jasmine rice stir-fried with onions, garlic, egg, fresh chili, baby corn, green bean, bell peppers and basil
|Thai Fried Rice
|$11.00
Jasmine rice stir-fried with garlic, egg, Chinese broccoli, tomato, onion and cucumber
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$16.50
Stir-fried steamed jasmine rice with pineapple chunks, chicken, shrimp, cashew nut, egg, raisin, green pea, and scallion
The Asian Bistro
414 University Ave, San Diego
|NO MEAT EGG FRIED RICE
|$8.50
|CHINESE FRIED RICE
JASMINE RICE STIR-FRIED WITH EGG, GARLIC, ONIONS, PEAS, AND CARROTS.
CAN BE V|VEG|GF
|THAI BASIL FRIED RICE
JASMINE RICE STIR-FRIED WITH EGG, GARLIC, ONIONS, BELL PEPPERS, AND FRESH BASIL.
CAN BE V|VEG|GF
Tajima Mercury
4411 Mercury St, San Diego
|Chicken Chashu Fried Rice
|$10.00
Chicken Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
|Vegetarian Fried Rice
|$9.00
Grilled Tofu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Bean Sprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Shiitake Mushrooms, Chives, Sesame Seeds, grilled Baby Bok Chow, and Fried Chili Oil on the side.
|Pork Chashu Fried Rice
|$11.00
Pork Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Saffron Thai
3731 India Street, San Diego
|Healthy Fried Rice (Beef)
|$16.00
Red organic rice stir-fried with kale, ginger and onion. Topped with cilantro and lime. GF
|Fried Rice (Beef)
|$15.50
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, carrots, peas, corn, onion, celery, gluten free soy sauce, our housemade tomato sauce. Topped with cilantro and lime. GF
|Over the Top Fried Rice
|$8.25
Jasmine white rice stir-fried with a mix of peas, carrots, corn and egg with your choice of tofu cubes or slices of chicken breast.
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
12841 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Spicy Basil Fried Rice
|$15.95
Jasmine rice stir fried with egg, a mixture of garlic, onion, green bean, bell pepper, chili and fresh basil.
|House Fried Rice
|$15.95
Jasmine rice or a mixture of organic brown and red berry rice and green onion with farm fresh eggs.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.95
Jasmine rice stir-fried with pineapple, onions, raisins, cashew nuts and curry powder.
ICE CREAM • MACARONS
GuilTea Cravings
5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|White Jasmine rice with 1 fried egg
|$9.95
White Jasmine rice with one fried egg and your choice of protein.
|House fried rice
|$5.95
Seasoned and made with eggs, carrots, onion, corns, sweet peas, carrots, and with your choice of protein
Tora Tora Sushi
8155 Mira Mesa Blvd #3, san diego
|Garlic Fried Rice
|$5.00
Special seasoning with egg and garlic
FRENCH FRIES
FUSION EATS
5299 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego
|Vegan Fried Rice
|$13.95
Mixed Chopped Veggies, tofu garlic, seasoned and stir fried to perfection
Add your choice of protein or enjoy as it is
|FRIED RICE
|$11.95
Garlic, mixed chopped veggies, cashews, and broccoli stir fried and seasoned to perfection with your choice of protein
Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego
|SIAMESE FRIED RICE
|$11.00
Onion, Tomato, Pea, Carrot, Broccoli, Garlic, Tomato, Cucumber and Lime
|56 SPICY FRIED RICE
|$11.00
Onion, Chilli, Garlic, Bell Pepper, Green Bean, Basil
|SCRAMBLE EGG CRAB MEAT FRIED RICE
|$21.00
Crab Meat, Green Onion, Pea, Carrot, Egg, Cucumber and Lime
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Auti Sushi
5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego
|Chicken Fried Rice Entree
|$9.95
|Beef Fried Rice
|$12.95
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$12.95
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
RB Sushi
3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$12.95
|Chicken Fried Rice Appetizer
|$5.95
Bowl of chicken fried rice.
|RB Special Fried Rice
|$13.95
(Chicken, pork, beef and shrimp)
NOODLES
Star Anise Thai Cuisine
8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego
|Spicy Fried Rice
With chili-garlic paste, egg, red bell pepper, and basil (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
|Thai Fried Rice
With egg, Chinese broccoli, onion, tomato, and cucumber.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$16.95
Pan-fried rice with shrimp, chicken, pineapple, onion, egg, cashew nuts, peas and carrots
NOODLES
Hot or Not Thai
4965 Cass St, San Diego
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$12.00
For this Wok stir-fried entree, we use shrimp, pineapple, yellow curry seasoning, raisins, cashews, Thai jasmine rice and flavorful seasonings.
|Crabby Fried Rice
|$22.00
|Thai Fried Rice Lunch
SUSHI
North Park Sushi & Grill
3021 University Ave, San Diego
|Fried Stuffed Rice
|$9.00
avocado, cream cheese, panko-crusted, teriyaki, roasted chipotle aioli, green onions, sesame seeds
Morning Glory
550 W Date St, San Diego
|Morning Glory Fried Rice
|$15.00
Sunny Side Up Eggs. Pork Belly. Cheese. Peas. Spinach. Scallions.
Tanuki Sake Bar
4191 ADAMS AVE, San Diego
|Seafood Fried Rice
|$10.00
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$10.00
Cross Street
4403 Convoy St., San Diego
|Kim Chi Fried Rice
|$13.00
Loaded with kimchi, spam, peas & carrots. Topped with a fried egg. Served with coleslaw
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.00
Fried rice with our signature fried chicken, peas & carrots. Topped with a fried egg
PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO
8995 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste A, San Diego
|STREET FRIED RICE
|$11.99
Triple long grain rice, combines hakka noodles, fried rice a classic street side preperation. Add Egg extra $1, Add Chicken extra $1
|STREET TRIPLE FRIED RICE
|$12.99
Triple long grain rice, combines hakka noodles, fried rice a classic street side preperation. Add Egg extra $1, Add Chicken extra $1
