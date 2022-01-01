Fudge in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve fudge
Seaport Fudge Factory
859 W HARBOR DR STE A2, SAN DIEGO
|Fudge
|$7.49
Includes one chunk of fudge.
Available Options.
Plain Chocolate Fudge,
Rocky Road,
Chocolate Walnut,
Plain Peanut Butter,
Cookies N' Cream
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Jai Jus
470 15th Street, San Diego
|Chewy Fudge Bites
|$7.00
Made with dates, tahini, cacao powder, and hemp seeds
SOUPS • SALADS
Soup Du Jour
8583 Aero Dr. Ste. 30, San Diego
|Caramel Fudge Cheesecake
|$6.50
Coated with a thick, sweet graham cracker crust, topped with a layer of caramel and lined with pecans for a delightfully divine combination
COOKIES • CUPCAKES • CAKES
Starry Lane Bakery
3925 Fourth Ave, San Diego
|Fudge Brownie Baking Mix
|$9.95
If rich, decedent, fudgy brownies are your thing, than you’re in luck! Starry Lane Bakery fudge brownies are pretty much the best brownies out there. They’ve been our top selling pastry for years, and now you can bake them at home, and have ooey, gooey chocolatey brownies whenever you want them! If you look over the needed ingredients, you’ll notice we don’t include the chocolate. Why? Not all of our guests are allergic to the same things, and you don’t all need top ten allergen free chocolate chips. This way you can use your favorite brand of chocolate, and create killer brownies.
|Fudge Brownie
|$4.00
All true chocoholics know there's nothing better than a brownie, and these little gems hit all the marks. Rich, dense, and practically oozing chocolaty flavor.
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt - - Hilton San Diego Bayfront
1 Park Boulevard, #102, San Diego
|Hot Fudge Sundae
|$12.99
Two scoops, a brownie, hot fudge, peanuts, & whipped cream