Fudge in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve fudge

Seaport Fudge Factory

859 W HARBOR DR STE A2, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fudge$7.49
Includes one chunk of fudge.
Available Options.
Plain Chocolate Fudge,
Rocky Road,
Chocolate Walnut,
Plain Peanut Butter,
Cookies N' Cream
More about Seaport Fudge Factory
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Jai Jus

470 15th Street, San Diego

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chewy Fudge Bites$7.00
Made with dates, tahini, cacao powder, and hemp seeds
More about Jai Jus
SOUPS • SALADS

Soup Du Jour

8583 Aero Dr. Ste. 30, San Diego

Avg 5 (405 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caramel Fudge Cheesecake$6.50
Coated with a thick, sweet graham cracker crust, topped with a layer of caramel and lined with pecans for a delightfully divine combination
More about Soup Du Jour
COOKIES • CUPCAKES • CAKES

Starry Lane Bakery

3925 Fourth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (428 reviews)
Takeout
Fudge Brownie Baking Mix$9.95
If rich, decedent, fudgy brownies are your thing, than you’re in luck! Starry Lane Bakery fudge brownies are pretty much the best brownies out there. They’ve been our top selling pastry for years, and now you can bake them at home, and have ooey, gooey chocolatey brownies whenever you want them! If you look over the needed ingredients, you’ll notice we don’t include the chocolate. Why? Not all of our guests are allergic to the same things, and you don’t all need top ten allergen free chocolate chips. This way you can use your favorite brand of chocolate, and create killer brownies.
Fudge Brownie$4.00
All true chocoholics know there's nothing better than a brownie, and these little gems hit all the marks. Rich, dense, and practically oozing chocolaty flavor.
More about Starry Lane Bakery
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt - - Hilton San Diego Bayfront

1 Park Boulevard, #102, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (243 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Fudge Sundae$12.99
Two scoops, a brownie, hot fudge, peanuts, & whipped cream
More about Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt - - Hilton San Diego Bayfront

