Fudge in San Diego

If rich, decedent, fudgy brownies are your thing, than you’re in luck! Starry Lane Bakery fudge brownies are pretty much the best brownies out there. They’ve been our top selling pastry for years, and now you can bake them at home, and have ooey, gooey chocolatey brownies whenever you want them! If you look over the needed ingredients, you’ll notice we don’t include the chocolate. Why? Not all of our guests are allergic to the same things, and you don’t all need top ten allergen free chocolate chips. This way you can use your favorite brand of chocolate, and create killer brownies.

