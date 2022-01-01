Garden salad in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve garden salad
More about make pizza+salad
make pizza+salad
699 Park Blvd, San Diego
|side garden salad (v)
|$7.50
spring mix, baby tomatoes, bell peppers, black olives, carrots, cucumber, red onions, ranch dressing
|garden salad (entree) (v)
|$13.00
spring mix, baby tomatoes, bell peppers, black olives, carrots, cucumber, red onions, ranch dressing served with herb-butter breadstick
More about Rusticucina
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Rusticucina
3797 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Garden Salad
|$10.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes & Italian dressing.
More about Sandbox Pizza and Wings
Sandbox Pizza and Wings
1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|SIDE GARDEN SALAD
|$7.00
More about Whisknladle Hospitality
Whisknladle Hospitality
9645 Scranton Road, San Diego
|PC Garden Green Salad
|$11.50
Spinach, Baby Kale, Fennel, Celery, Avocado, Tangerine, Radish, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, and Sweet Sherry Vinaigrette (Dairy, Nut and Bulb Allergy)
More about Rockets Pizza and Subs
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Rockets Pizza and Subs
5151 Waring Rd, San Diego
|Garden Salad
|$9.00
Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Black Olive, Croutons, Your Choice of Dressing
More about Pauly's pizza joint
Pauly's pizza joint
6780 Miramar Rd #10, San Diego
|Full Tray Garden Salad
|$60.00
|Small Garden Salad
|$5.25
fresh greens, tomato, black olives, red onions, pepperoncini
|Regular Garden Salad
|$7.25
fresh greens, tomato, black olives, red onions, pepperoncini
More about Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach
4631 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Garden Salad
|$4.99
Garden Salad Includes Lettuce, Tomato and Shredded Cheddar Cheese. Top it with Chicken or a Burger and take it to the next level!
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
646 University Avenue, San Diego
|Garden Seafood Salad
|$14.50