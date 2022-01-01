Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve garden salad

55c23f5e-ac7b-419a-8750-c71b941acb86 image

 

make pizza+salad

699 Park Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
side garden salad (v)$7.50
spring mix, baby tomatoes, bell peppers, black olives, carrots, cucumber, red onions, ranch dressing
garden salad (entree) (v)$13.00
spring mix, baby tomatoes, bell peppers, black olives, carrots, cucumber, red onions, ranch dressing served with herb-butter breadstick
More about make pizza+salad
Garden Salad image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Rusticucina

3797 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes & Italian dressing.
More about Rusticucina
Item pic

 

Sandbox Pizza and Wings

1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SIDE GARDEN SALAD$7.00
More about Sandbox Pizza and Wings
Item pic

 

Whisknladle Hospitality

9645 Scranton Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PC Garden Green Salad$11.50
Spinach, Baby Kale, Fennel, Celery, Avocado, Tangerine, Radish, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, and Sweet Sherry Vinaigrette (Dairy, Nut and Bulb Allergy)
More about Whisknladle Hospitality
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Rockets Pizza and Subs

5151 Waring Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$9.00
Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Black Olive, Croutons, Your Choice of Dressing
More about Rockets Pizza and Subs
Item pic

 

Pauly's pizza joint

6780 Miramar Rd #10, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Full Tray Garden Salad$60.00
Small Garden Salad$5.25
fresh greens, tomato, black olives, red onions, pepperoncini
Regular Garden Salad$7.25
fresh greens, tomato, black olives, red onions, pepperoncini
More about Pauly's pizza joint
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach

4631 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1868 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garden Salad$4.99
Garden Salad Includes Lettuce, Tomato and Shredded Cheddar Cheese. Top it with Chicken or a Burger and take it to the next level!
More about Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

646 University Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Seafood Salad$14.50
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
0d650621-aa27-4fce-8289-1ede7ac20c4e image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Round Table Pizza

3146 Mission Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (75 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Salad$6.99
Fresh mixed green salad with mushrooms, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and our own garlic Parmesan croutons with choice of dressing.
More about Round Table Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Fried Rice

Panna Cotta

Curry

Bruschetta

Cobb Salad

Key Lime Pies

Shrimp Wraps

Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston