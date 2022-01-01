Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve garlic knots

Garlic Knots image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Rusticucina - San Diego

3797 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots$12.00
More about Rusticucina - San Diego
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA image

 

MOM'S Pizza & Pasta

3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mom's Garlic Knots$6.00
Fresh Garlic coated knots made from fluffy pizza dough and topped with grated parmegiano cheese, EVOO and Italian herbs.
Served with marinara
More about MOM'S Pizza & Pasta
Item pic

 

Tony’s Pizza - Gaslamp

433 E St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots$0.00
More about Tony’s Pizza - Gaslamp
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Rockets Pizza and Subs - 5151 Waring Rd

5151 Waring Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Parmesan Knots$7.00
8pcs, Butter, Old School Seasoning, Garlic, Parmesan w/ Marinara
More about Rockets Pizza and Subs - 5151 Waring Rd
Banner pic

PIZZA

Lorna's Italian Kitchen

3945 governor dr., San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1545 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Knots$6.95
More about Lorna's Italian Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Chicken Pizza

Fried Rice

Red Velvet Cake

Egg Sandwiches

Waffles

Drunken Noodles

Yogurt Parfaits

Ham Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (66 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (903 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (573 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (666 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (90 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (527 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston