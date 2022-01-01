Garlic knots in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve garlic knots
Rusticucina - San Diego
3797 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Garlic Knots
|$12.00
MOM'S Pizza & Pasta
3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego
|Mom's Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Fresh Garlic coated knots made from fluffy pizza dough and topped with grated parmegiano cheese, EVOO and Italian herbs.
Served with marinara
Rockets Pizza and Subs - 5151 Waring Rd
5151 Waring Rd, San Diego
|Garlic Parmesan Knots
|$7.00
8pcs, Butter, Old School Seasoning, Garlic, Parmesan w/ Marinara
Lorna's Italian Kitchen
3945 governor dr., San Diego
|Garlic Knots
|$6.95