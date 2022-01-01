Garlic naan in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve garlic naan
More about India Palace Banquet & Catering
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
India Palace Banquet & Catering
3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Garlic Cheese Naan
|$8.00
A three variety cheese combination stuffed into a naan and topped with garlic and cilantro.
|Garlic Naan
|$4.00
Naan topped with garlic and cilantro.
More about Sundara
Sundara
1774 Sunset Cliffs Blvd, San Diego
|Cheese, Garlic & Cilantro Naan
|$5.25
|Garlic & Cilantro Naan
|$4.25
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO
PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO
8995 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste A, San Diego
|GARLIC NAAN
|$2.99