Garlic naan in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve garlic naan

Garlic Naan image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

India Palace Banquet & Catering

3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Naan$8.00
A three variety cheese combination stuffed into a naan and topped with garlic and cilantro.
Garlic Naan$4.00
Naan topped with garlic and cilantro.
More about India Palace Banquet & Catering
15e1ba46-3e26-4aa7-9420-f87d6b5a8786 image

 

Madras Cafe

10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Naan$4.99
More about Madras Cafe
Cheese, Garlic & Cilantro Naan image

 

Sundara

1774 Sunset Cliffs Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (457 reviews)
Delivery
Cheese, Garlic & Cilantro Naan$5.25
Garlic & Cilantro Naan$4.25
More about Sundara
GARLIC NAAN image

 

PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO

8995 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste A, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARLIC NAAN$2.99
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO
Curry N Kabab image

 

Curry N Kabab

9272 Miramar Road 20, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Naan$4.00
More about Curry N Kabab
Garlic Naan image

 

Tandoori Hut

3890 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (7176 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Naan$4.00
More about Tandoori Hut
Restaurant banner

 

Village Indian Cuisine

9187 Clairemont mesa blvd 2, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Naan$5.00
More about Village Indian Cuisine

