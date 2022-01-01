Garlic noodles in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve garlic noodles
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Hut Convoy
4646 Convoy St, San Diego
|Garlic Noodles
|$12.92
ICE CREAM • MACARONS
GuilTea Cravings
5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Garlic noodles
|$7.95
Stir-fried noodles with garlic, carrots, house sauce, topped with parmesan cheese, and with your choice of protein
FRENCH FRIES
FUSION EATS
5299 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego
|GARLIC BUTTER CHICKEN NOODLES
|$13.95
|GF GARLIC BUTTER CHICKEN NOODLES
|$14.50
|Vegan Garlic Butter "Chicken" Noodles
|$14.95
Weapon Ramen LPM
2820 Historic Decatur Rd, San Diego
|SPICY GARLIC NOODLES
|$12.00
Garlic Soy, Shimeji, Daikon, Negi, Housemade Chili Crisp
Sauced Pizzeria
4475 Ingraham St, San Diego
|CHEF'S FAMOUS GARLIC NOODLES
|$9.95
A pile of pasta doused in Chef's renowned Garlicy-Butter and topped with fresh Parm.