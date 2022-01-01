Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic noodles in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve garlic noodles

Crab Hut Convoy image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Hut Convoy

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2234 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Noodles$12.92
More about Crab Hut Convoy
Crab Hut Downtown image

 

Crab Hut Downtown

1007 5th Ave. Suite 101, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Noodle$12.92
More about Crab Hut Downtown
Item pic

 

Crab Hut Mira Mesa

8280 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Noodles$12.92
More about Crab Hut Mira Mesa
Item pic

ICE CREAM • MACARONS

GuilTea Cravings

5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic noodles$7.95
Stir-fried noodles with garlic, carrots, house sauce, topped with parmesan cheese, and with your choice of protein
More about GuilTea Cravings
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

FUSION EATS

5299 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GARLIC BUTTER CHICKEN NOODLES$13.95
GF GARLIC BUTTER CHICKEN NOODLES$14.50
Vegan Garlic Butter "Chicken" Noodles$14.95
More about FUSION EATS
Main pic

 

Weapon Ramen LPM

2820 Historic Decatur Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SPICY GARLIC NOODLES$12.00
Garlic Soy, Shimeji, Daikon, Negi, Housemade Chili Crisp
More about Weapon Ramen LPM
CHEF'S FAMOUS GARLIC NOODLES image

 

Sauced Pizzeria

4475 Ingraham St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHEF'S FAMOUS GARLIC NOODLES$9.95
A pile of pasta doused in Chef's renowned Garlicy-Butter and topped with fresh Parm.
More about Sauced Pizzeria
Item pic

 

PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO

8995 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste A, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHILLI GARLIC STREET NOODLES$11.99
Simple Chinese noodles with Chilli Garlic shredded vegetables a classic street side preperation. Add Egg extra $1, Add Chicken extra $1
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Fish Burritos

Fajitas

Mango Sticky Rice

Flan

Chicken Caesar Salad

Skirt Steaks

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Parmesan

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (462 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston