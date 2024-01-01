Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

German chocolate cake in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve german chocolate cake

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Del Mar

3705 Caminito Ct, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (438 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
German Chocolate Cake$0.00
Rich chocolate cake filled with our traditional German coconut and pecan filling, frosted in chocolate buttercream. Only on the menu through January 29th!
More about SusieCakes - Del Mar
MORENA PROVISIONS

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
german chocolate cake$7.00
german chocolate cake$9.00
More about MORENA PROVISIONS
Giovanni's Italian Restaurant

5277 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
German Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Giovanni's Italian Restaurant

