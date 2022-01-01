Goat cheese salad in San Diego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

MORENA PROVISIONS

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
melon + whipped goat cheese + watercress salad$13.00
whipped goat cheese + stone fruit + melon + watercress salad + aged balsamic
More about MORENA PROVISIONS
Consumer pic

 

Bread & Cie

350 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cranberry Goat Cheese Salad$12.75
Mixed greens and arugula tossed in cranberry vinaigrette with candied pecans, dried cranberries, crumbled goat cheese and topped with balsamic glaze
More about Bread & Cie
Beet + Goat Cheese Salad image

 

Urge American Gastropub

16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beet + Goat Cheese Salad$16.00
poached beets | fried goat cheese croquette | arugula pesto | seasonal mixed greens | candied pecans | sherry vinaigrette
More about Urge American Gastropub
Restaurant banner

 

Cote d’azur - 8935 Towne Centre Dr., Ste 110

8935 towne centre dr, ste 110, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Goat cheese salad$15.00
Salads
More about Cote d’azur - 8935 Towne Centre Dr., Ste 110

