Goat cheese salad in San Diego

MORENA PROVISIONS
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|melon + whipped goat cheese + watercress salad
|$13.00
whipped goat cheese + stone fruit + melon + watercress salad + aged balsamic
Bread & Cie
350 University Ave, San Diego
|Cranberry Goat Cheese Salad
|$12.75
Mixed greens and arugula tossed in cranberry vinaigrette with candied pecans, dried cranberries, crumbled goat cheese and topped with balsamic glaze
Urge American Gastropub
16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego
|Beet + Goat Cheese Salad
|$16.00
poached beets | fried goat cheese croquette | arugula pesto | seasonal mixed greens | candied pecans | sherry vinaigrette