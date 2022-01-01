Greek salad in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve greek salad
PIZZA
Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats
1550 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|Greek Salad
|$9.50
Feta, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, pumpkin seeds, red onions, spinach, with balsamic vinaigrette. (Vegan option available.)
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|greek chop salad
|$11.00
romaine lettuce + tomato + kalamata olives + feta cheese + cucumber + red wine vinaigrette, gf,veg
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
13211 black mountain rd, San Diego
|Greek Quinoa Salad
|$10.95
Bhutanese Red Rice and Quinoa Mix, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Grape Tomato, Carrot, Feta Cheese, House Made Tahini Dressing
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego
|Greek Salad
|$9.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, garbanzo beans, olives, red onions and crumbled feta cheese and Greek dressing.
The Olive Cafe
805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego
|Greek Salad
|$10.55
Mixed greens, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, & green pepper
Sandbox Pizza and Wings
1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|THE GREEK SALAD
|$12.00
Chopped romaine, sun dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, red onions,green olives, topped with feta cheese and balsamic dressing.