Greek salad in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

PIZZA

Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats

1550 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (735 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$9.50
Feta, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, pumpkin seeds, red onions, spinach, with balsamic vinaigrette. (Vegan option available.)
More about Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
greek chop salad$11.00
romaine lettuce + tomato + kalamata olives + feta cheese + cucumber + red wine vinaigrette, gf,veg
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos

13211 black mountain rd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Quinoa Salad$10.95
Bhutanese Red Rice and Quinoa Mix, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Grape Tomato, Carrot, Feta Cheese, House Made Tahini Dressing
More about Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA image

 

MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA

3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$9.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, garbanzo beans, olives, red onions and crumbled feta cheese and Greek dressing.
More about MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
Olympic Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Side Greek Salad$5.00
More about Olympic Cafe
The Olive Cafe image

 

The Olive Cafe

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$10.55
Mixed greens, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, & green pepper
More about The Olive Cafe
Item pic

 

Sandbox Pizza and Wings

1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
THE GREEK SALAD$12.00
Chopped romaine, sun dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, red onions,green olives, topped with feta cheese and balsamic dressing.
More about Sandbox Pizza and Wings
Restaurant banner

 

Wild Things Pizza

2163 Abbott Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad - Small$9.00
Greek Salad - Large$15.00
More about Wild Things Pizza

