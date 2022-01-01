Grilled cheese sandwiches in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches
Lucky's Lunch Counter
338 7th Avenue, San Diego
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$9.00
Served on your choice of: Rye, Whole Wheat, Sourdough or White Bread. Includes side of dill pickle spear and choice of: Fries, Housemade Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Soup or Golden Kettle Chips
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Carnitas' Snack Shack
1004 N Harbor Dr, San Diego
|Space Jam Grill Cheese Sandwich
|$11.00
melty cheese, tomato jam aioli, grilled brioche (pro tip: add bacon!)