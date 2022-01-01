Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled cheese sandwiches in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches

Lucky's Lunch Counter

338 7th Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$9.00
Served on your choice of: Rye, Whole Wheat, Sourdough or White Bread. Includes side of dill pickle spear and choice of: Fries, Housemade Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Soup or Golden Kettle Chips
More about Lucky's Lunch Counter
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Carnitas' Snack Shack

1004 N Harbor Dr, San Diego

Avg 4 (954 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Space Jam Grill Cheese Sandwich$11.00
melty cheese, tomato jam aioli, grilled brioche (pro tip: add bacon!)
More about Carnitas' Snack Shack
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach

4631 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1868 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$3.99
Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich. Just like Grandma's
More about Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach

