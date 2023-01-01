Grilled chicken salad in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
Wicked Chicken San Diego - 721 Ninth Avenue
721 Ninth Avenue, San Diego
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and tortilla strips with your choice of dressing.
SANDWICHES
The Trails
7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego
|GF Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.99
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.99