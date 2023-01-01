Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Wicked Chicken San Diego - 721 Ninth Avenue

721 Ninth Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and tortilla strips with your choice of dressing.
More about Wicked Chicken San Diego - 721 Ninth Avenue
SANDWICHES

The Trails

7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2640 reviews)
Takeout
GF Grilled Chicken Salad$14.99
Grilled Chicken Salad$14.99
More about The Trails
72Fifty - Mesa College

7250 Mesa Commons, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad with Garlic Croutons$8.00
More about 72Fifty - Mesa College

