Grilled chicken sandwiches in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill image

 

Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill

718 Ventura Place, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED ANCHO CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
CHIPOTLE AIOLI , PEPPERJACK CHEESE. AVOCADO. LETTUCE , TOMATO
More about Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
Caps Pizza and Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Caps Pizza and Bar

1428 1st Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Caps Pizza and Bar
Bayside Landing image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bayside Landing

3780 ingraham st, san diego

Avg 4.5 (1749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
California Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Herb marinated chicken breast, avocado, grilled red pepper, arugula, sliced tomato, pesto spread and fresh mozzarella on Ciabatta bread
More about Bayside Landing
Toast Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Toast Cafe

11455 El Camino Real, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.50
arugula, tomato, smashed avocado, white cheddar, chipotle mayo, rosemary ciabatta
More about Toast Cafe
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach

4631 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1868 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your sandwich.
More about Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach
Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich image

 

Slaters 50-50

2750 Dewey Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich$15.99
Grilled Red Bird Chicken, melted Swiss cheese, tomato, iceberg lettuce, red onions and ranch on a honey wheat bun served with French fries.
More about Slaters 50-50

