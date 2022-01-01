Grilled chicken sandwiches in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
718 Ventura Place, San Diego
|GRILLED ANCHO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
CHIPOTLE AIOLI , PEPPERJACK CHEESE. AVOCADO. LETTUCE , TOMATO
More about Caps Pizza and Bar
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Caps Pizza and Bar
1428 1st Ave, San Diego
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
More about Bayside Landing
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bayside Landing
3780 ingraham st, san diego
|California Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Herb marinated chicken breast, avocado, grilled red pepper, arugula, sliced tomato, pesto spread and fresh mozzarella on Ciabatta bread
More about Toast Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Toast Cafe
11455 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
arugula, tomato, smashed avocado, white cheddar, chipotle mayo, rosemary ciabatta
More about Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach
4631 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your sandwich.