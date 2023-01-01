Grits in San Diego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve grits

Ali's Chicken & Waffles

4350 University Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$15.00
Creamy grits, jumbo shrimp, mild cheddar cheese, topped with toasted sweet corn.
Grits$4.25
More about Ali's Chicken & Waffles
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Louisiana Purchase

2305 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp and Grits$24.00
four shrimp + cheese grits + garlic tomato creole sauce + topped with bacon lardon
More about Louisiana Purchase
Raglan Public House image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Raglan Public House

1851 Bacon St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2408 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesy Grits$7.90
More about Raglan Public House
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Queenstown Public House

1557 Columbia St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
Takeout
PRAWN & GRITS$20.00
yellow organic grits, peppers, bacon, shrimp, poached egg
More about Queenstown Public House
Item pic

 

Breakfast Bitch

3825 5th Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grits Only$6.50
Shrimp & Grits$16.00
Large sautéed shrimp and chicken andouille sausage in southern style grits
More about Breakfast Bitch
619 Spirits North Park image

 

619 Spirits North Park - 3015 Lincoln Ave

3015 Lincoln Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$12.00
Grilled Shrimp, Grilled Andouille, Seasoned Grits, House made Sauce
More about 619 Spirits North Park - 3015 Lincoln Ave
Banner pic

 

The Joint Sushi & Tapas

4902 Newport Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP & GRITS$19.00
sautéed shrimp, artisan bacon, marsh hen mill's grits, cheddar, tabasco vinaigrette
More about The Joint Sushi & Tapas
Working Class image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Working Class

4095 30th St,, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Cheddar Grits$3.00
Shrimp and Cheddar Grits$15.00
2 eggs any style, cheddar grits, chili-rub shrimp, diced bacon and tomato.
More about Working Class
Item pic

 

Kairoa Brewing Company - University Heights

4601 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp + Grits$17.00
Grilled shrimp, shallots, kale, garlic, on top of creamy grits with poached egg.
More about Kairoa Brewing Company - University Heights
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cerveza Jack's Gaslamp - 322 Fifth Ave

322 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (105 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Grits$17.50
andouille sausage, celery, tomato, scallion, bell pepper, cheesy grits
More about Cerveza Jack's Gaslamp - 322 Fifth Ave

