Grits in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve grits
Ali's Chicken & Waffles
4350 University Avenue, San Diego
|Shrimp & Grits
|$15.00
Creamy grits, jumbo shrimp, mild cheddar cheese, topped with toasted sweet corn.
|Grits
|$4.25
Louisiana Purchase
2305 University Ave, San Diego
|Shrimp and Grits
|$24.00
four shrimp + cheese grits + garlic tomato creole sauce + topped with bacon lardon
Raglan Public House
1851 Bacon St, San Diego
|Cheesy Grits
|$7.90
Queenstown Public House
1557 Columbia St, San Diego
|PRAWN & GRITS
|$20.00
yellow organic grits, peppers, bacon, shrimp, poached egg
Breakfast Bitch
3825 5th Ave., San Diego
|Grits Only
|$6.50
|Shrimp & Grits
|$16.00
Large sautéed shrimp and chicken andouille sausage in southern style grits
619 Spirits North Park - 3015 Lincoln Ave
3015 Lincoln Ave, San Diego
|Shrimp & Grits
|$12.00
Grilled Shrimp, Grilled Andouille, Seasoned Grits, House made Sauce
The Joint Sushi & Tapas
4902 Newport Avenue, San Diego
|SHRIMP & GRITS
|$19.00
sautéed shrimp, artisan bacon, marsh hen mill's grits, cheddar, tabasco vinaigrette
Working Class
4095 30th St,, San Diego
|Side Cheddar Grits
|$3.00
|Shrimp and Cheddar Grits
|$15.00
2 eggs any style, cheddar grits, chili-rub shrimp, diced bacon and tomato.
Kairoa Brewing Company - University Heights
4601 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Shrimp + Grits
|$17.00
Grilled shrimp, shallots, kale, garlic, on top of creamy grits with poached egg.