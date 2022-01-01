Gyoza in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve gyoza
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES
Underbelly North Park
3000 Upas St., San Diego
|Beef Gyoza
|$7.00
Beef Gyoza made with beef, cabbage, carrots, and served alongside with ponzu and hot mustard.
Aaharn at University City
3324 Governor Drive, San Diego
|Gyoza
|$8.50
Steamed dumpling wrapped with cabbage and chicken, Served with black sweet soy sauce
|Chili Gyoza
|$10.00
Steamed dumpling wrapped with cabbage and chicken,
served with black sweet soy sauce and chili paste
Tajima College Heights
6061 El Cajon blvd #2, San Diego
|Pork Gyoza
|$6.00
Pan-fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce.
|Vegetable Gyoza
|$6.00
Pan-fried vegetable dumplings served with Gyoza sauce.
Tajima East Village
901 E Street, San Diego
|Pork Gyoza
|$6.00
Pan fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce
Underbelly Little Italy
750 W Fir St, San Diego
|Beef Gyoza
|$7.00
5 Pieces, Beef, Cabbage, Carrot, Ponzu Sauce
Tajima North Park
3015 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Vegetable Gyoza
|$6.00
Pan fried vegetable dumplings severed with gyoza sauce
|Pork Gyoza
|$6.00
Pan fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce
RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Nishiki Ramen-Kearny Mesa
8055 Armour St, San Diego
|Veggie Gyoza 6 pcs
|$5.95
|Pork Gyoza 6 pcs
|$5.95
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RB Sushi
16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego
|Gyoza
|$4.95
6 fried beef dumplings.
Koon Thai kitchen
3860 Convoy St, San Diego
|Gyoza
|$7.95
Dumpling wrapped with cabbage and chicken served with homemade sauce
The Asian Bistro
414 University Ave, San Diego
|BULGOGI GYOZA
|$8.00
|SIDE GYOZA SAUCE
|$1.50
|GYOZA
|$8.00
VEGETABLE, CHICKEN OR PORK POT STICKERS, CRISPY FRIED AND SERVED WITH SOY VINAIGRETTE (5 PCS)
Tajima Mercury
4411 Mercury St, San Diego
|Pork Gyoza
|$5.50
Pan fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce
Tora Tora Sushi
8155 Mira Mesa Blvd #3, san diego
|Deep-Fried Gyoza
|$6.00
Pork and chicken served with sweet and creamy chili sauce - 6 pieces
Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen
4646 CONVOY ST #102, SAN DIEGO
|Crispy Gyoza
|$11.40
|Crispy Veggie Gyoza
|$10.95
|Jumbo Yaki Gyoza
|$11.40
Marufuku Ramen Del Mar
12841 el camino real Suite 204, San diego
|Gyoza 7pc
|$7.50
Pan-fried pot stickers
Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego
|GYOZA
|$7.95
Fried Gyoza (7pcs) stuffed with cabbage and chicken served with sweet black soy sauce
|CHILLI GYOZA
|$8.95
Steamed Gyoza stuffed with cabbage and chicken served with Black Soy Sauce with Chili Paste
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Auti Sushi
5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego
|Gyoza
|$4.95
6 fried beef dumplings.
Rakiraki Commons
2254 India Street, San Diego
|Crispy Pork Gyoza
|$11.40
Crispy gyoza skin filled with a touch of tapioca and filled with our original triple-pressed kurobuta pork infused with organic garlic.
|Vegan Jumbo Crispy Gyoza
|$13.00
Four jumbo gyoza stuffed with a flavorful filling of garlic tofu, veggies, glass noodles and Japanese herbs and spices. Topped off with our house made gravy.
|Yaki Pork Gyoza
|$11.40
Steamed gyoza skin filled with a touch of tapioca and filled with our original triple-pressed kurobuta pork infused with organic garlic.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
RB Sushi
3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego
|Gyoza
|$4.95
6 fried beef dumplings.
NOODLES
Star Anise Thai Cuisine
8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego
|Fried Gyoza (6)
|$8.95
Golden fried chicken and veggie gyoza served with house special sauce
Weapon Ramen LPM
2820 Historic Decatur Rd, San Diego
|GYOZA
|$9.00
5 Gyoza filled with Pork, Negi and Ponzu
Cloak and Petal
1953 India St., San Diego
|Gyoza Vegetable
|$9.00
|Gyoza Chicken
|$9.00
RAMEN
Buta Japanese Ramen
5201 Linda Vista Road unit 103, San Diego
|Gyoza
|$6.00
deep fried potstickers
SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Beshock Ramen Carlsbad
2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Tan Tan Gyoza
|$8.95
Deep Fried housemade spicy gyoza
|Housemade Pork Gyoza
|$8.45
Japanese style pan fried homemade pork gyoza.
|Vegetable Gyoza
|$8.00
Pan fried Vegetable gyoza
Beshock Ramen East Village
1288 Market Street, San Diego
|Gyoza
|$8.00
|Vegan Gyoza
|$8.00
Tajima Hillcrest
3739 6th Ave, San Diego
|Vegetable Gyoza
|$6.00
Pan fried vegetable dumplings severed with gyoza sauce
|Pork Gyoza
|$6.00
Pan fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce
