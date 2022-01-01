Gyoza in San Diego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

NOW Sushi image

SUSHI

NOW Sushi

3852 mission blvd, san diego

Avg 4.4 (643 reviews)
Takeout
Milo's Gyozas (4pc)$8.00
More about NOW Sushi
Gyoza Beef image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES

Underbelly North Park

3000 Upas St., San Diego

Avg 4 (1584 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Gyoza$7.00
Beef Gyoza made with beef, cabbage, carrots, and served alongside with ponzu and hot mustard.
More about Underbelly North Park
Aaharn at University City image

 

Aaharn at University City

3324 Governor Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gyoza$8.50
Steamed dumpling wrapped with cabbage and chicken, Served with black sweet soy sauce
Chili Gyoza$10.00
Steamed dumpling wrapped with cabbage and chicken,
served with black sweet soy sauce and chili paste
Chili Gyoza$9.50
Steamed dumpling wrapped with cabbage and chicken,
served with black sweet soy sauce and chili paste
More about Aaharn at University City
Pork Gyoza image

 

Tajima College Heights

6061 El Cajon blvd #2, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Gyoza$6.00
Pan-fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce.
Vegetable Gyoza$6.00
Pan-fried vegetable dumplings served with Gyoza sauce.
More about Tajima College Heights
Pork Gyoza image

 

Tajima East Village

901 E Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Gyoza$6.00
Pan fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce
More about Tajima East Village
Underbelly Little Italy image

 

Underbelly Little Italy

750 W Fir St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Gyoza$7.00
5 Pieces, Beef, Cabbage, Carrot, Ponzu Sauce
More about Underbelly Little Italy
Vegetable Gyoza image

 

Tajima North Park

3015 Adams Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Gyoza$6.00
Pan fried vegetable dumplings severed with gyoza sauce
Pork Gyoza$6.00
Pan fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce
More about Tajima North Park
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Nishiki Ramen-Kearny Mesa

8055 Armour St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (5334 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Gyoza 6 pcs$5.95
Pork Gyoza 6 pcs$5.95
More about Nishiki Ramen-Kearny Mesa
Consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RB Sushi

16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Gyoza$4.95
6 fried beef dumplings.
More about RB Sushi
Item pic

 

Koon Thai kitchen

3860 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (3526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gyoza$7.95
Dumpling wrapped with cabbage and chicken served with homemade sauce
More about Koon Thai kitchen
Wokou Ramen - PB image

 

Wokou Ramen - PB

3801 Ingraham St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza$7.00
More about Wokou Ramen - PB
GYOZA image

 

The Asian Bistro

414 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BULGOGI GYOZA$8.00
SIDE GYOZA SAUCE$1.50
GYOZA$8.00
VEGETABLE, CHICKEN OR PORK POT STICKERS, CRISPY FRIED AND SERVED WITH SOY VINAIGRETTE (5 PCS)
More about The Asian Bistro
Pork Gyoza image

 

Tajima Mercury

4411 Mercury St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Gyoza$5.50
Pan fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce
More about Tajima Mercury
Consumer pic

 

Tora Tora Sushi

8155 Mira Mesa Blvd #3, san diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deep-Fried Gyoza$6.00
Pork and chicken served with sweet and creamy chili sauce - 6 pieces
More about Tora Tora Sushi
Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen image

 

Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen

4646 CONVOY ST #102, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Gyoza$11.40
Crispy Veggie Gyoza$10.95
Jumbo Yaki Gyoza$11.40
More about Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen
Gyoza 7pc image

 

Marufuku Ramen Del Mar

12841 el camino real Suite 204, San diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza 7pc$7.50
Pan-fried pot stickers
More about Marufuku Ramen Del Mar
Item pic

 

Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine

9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GYOZA$7.95
Fried Gyoza (7pcs) stuffed with cabbage and chicken served with sweet black soy sauce
CHILLI GYOZA$8.95
Steamed Gyoza stuffed with cabbage and chicken served with Black Soy Sauce with Chili Paste
More about Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
BG pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Auti Sushi

5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4.7 (195 reviews)
Takeout
Gyoza$4.95
6 fried beef dumplings.
More about Auti Sushi
The Yasai image

 

The Yasai

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jumbo Crispy Vegan Gyoza$13.00
More about The Yasai
Item pic

 

Rakiraki Commons

2254 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Pork Gyoza$11.40
Crispy gyoza skin filled with a touch of tapioca and filled with our original triple-pressed kurobuta pork infused with organic garlic.
Vegan Jumbo Crispy Gyoza$13.00
Four jumbo gyoza stuffed with a flavorful filling of garlic tofu, veggies, glass noodles and Japanese herbs and spices. Topped off with our house made gravy.
Yaki Pork Gyoza$11.40
Steamed gyoza skin filled with a touch of tapioca and filled with our original triple-pressed kurobuta pork infused with organic garlic.
More about Rakiraki Commons
RB Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

RB Sushi

3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (972 reviews)
Takeout
Gyoza$4.95
6 fried beef dumplings.
More about RB Sushi
Item pic

NOODLES

Star Anise Thai Cuisine

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Gyoza (6)$8.95
Golden fried chicken and veggie gyoza served with house special sauce
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine
Main pic

 

Weapon Ramen LPM

2820 Historic Decatur Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GYOZA$9.00
5 Gyoza filled with Pork, Negi and Ponzu
More about Weapon Ramen LPM
Gyoza Vegetable image

 

Cloak and Petal

1953 India St., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gyoza Vegetable$9.00
Gyoza Chicken$9.00
More about Cloak and Petal
Tanuki Sake Bar image

 

Tanuki Sake Bar

4191 ADAMS AVE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza$7.00
More about Tanuki Sake Bar
Gyoza image

RAMEN

Buta Japanese Ramen

5201 Linda Vista Road unit 103, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (246 reviews)
Takeout
Gyoza$6.00
deep fried potstickers
More about Buta Japanese Ramen
Housemade Pork Gyoza image

SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Beshock Ramen Carlsbad

2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Tan Tan Gyoza$8.95
Deep Fried housemade spicy gyoza
Housemade Pork Gyoza$8.45
Japanese style pan fried homemade pork gyoza.
Vegetable Gyoza$8.00
Pan fried Vegetable gyoza
More about Beshock Ramen Carlsbad
Gyoza image

 

Beshock Ramen East Village

1288 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza$8.00
Vegan Gyoza$8.00
More about Beshock Ramen East Village
3e5267e0-8b26-4742-968e-ed24544b0c9a image

 

Tajima Hillcrest

3739 6th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Gyoza$6.00
Pan fried vegetable dumplings severed with gyoza sauce
Pork Gyoza$6.00
Pan fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce
More about Tajima Hillcrest
Pork Gyoza 6PCS image

RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Nishiki Ramen-Hillcrest

1040 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (2365 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Gyoza 6PCS$5.95
Pork Gyoza & Fries$5.95
Gyoza Caprese$8.95
More about Nishiki Ramen-Hillcrest





