Gyro salad in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve gyro salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe - North Park

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gyros Salad$15.75
Served with pita and tzatziki sauce on the side.
More about Olympic Cafe - North Park
Item pic

 

Aladdin Cafe - 5420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

5420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad W/ Gyros$18.75
Hearts of romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, persian cucumbers, and red onions; topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, and dried oregano; tossed in our homemade greek dressing and topped with Gyros.
More about Aladdin Cafe - 5420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
Main pic

 

Harbor Greek Cafe

2556 Laning Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gyro Salad$14.99
Greek Salad with topped with slices of Gyro Meat
More about Harbor Greek Cafe

