Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Gyro sandwiches in
San Diego
/
San Diego
/
Gyro Sandwiches
San Diego restaurants that serve gyro sandwiches
Cutwater Spirits
9750 Distribution Ave, San Diego
Avg 4.6
(230 reviews)
Chicken Gyro Sandwich
$15.99
More about Cutwater Spirits
Kabul West - 9910 Mira Mesa Blvd
9910 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego
No reviews yet
Gyro Sandwich
$8.99
Gyro Meat, Pita Bread, Yogurt Sauce, Onion and Tomato
More about Kabul West - 9910 Mira Mesa Blvd
Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego
Chopped Salad
Green Beans
Scallops
Cheeseburgers
Meatball Subs
Fish Salad
Roast Beef Sandwiches
Croissant Sandwiches
Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore
Pacific Beach
Avg 4.3
(52 restaurants)
North Park
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Little Italy
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Gaslamp
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Kearny Mesa
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Hillcrest
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
East Village
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Point Loma
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Carmel Valley
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
More near San Diego to explore
La Jolla
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Chula Vista
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
National City
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Coronado
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
La Mesa
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Santee
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Lemon Grove
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Bonita
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Spring Valley
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(76 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(954 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(19 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(616 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(725 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(97 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(565 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston