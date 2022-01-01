Honey chicken in San Diego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dirty Birds Pacific Beach - 4656 Mission Blvd

4656 Mission Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Honey Mustard Chicken Salad$13.95
Chopped romain, tomato, red onion, acovado, bacon, croutons, shredded cheese blend marinated chicen breast served with our house many honey mustard dressing
More about Dirty Birds Pacific Beach - 4656 Mission Blvd
Item pic

 

Marie Callender's La Mesa

6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch$13.99
NEW! Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch
A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, then topped with crispy chicken tenders.
More about Marie Callender's La Mesa
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bay Hill Tavern

3010 Clairemont Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Truffle Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Fried chicken breast, truffle oil, honey butter, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard sauce, served on a brioche bun.
More about Bay Hill Tavern

