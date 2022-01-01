Huevos rancheros in San Diego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV

9800 mira lee way, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$15.00
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV
The Menu Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Menu Restaurant

3784 Ingraham St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$12.25
More about The Menu Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Mitch's Seafood

1403 Scott St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$9.25
New Mexico Red Chili Sauce, Two Eggs, Salsa Fresca
More about Mitch's Seafood
Sombrero Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (7801 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$10.79
Traditional style, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$15.00
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
MishMash image

HAMBURGERS

MishMash

1805 Newton Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros Fries$13.00
House cut fries topped with Soy chorizo beans, two over easy eggs, house made ranchero sauce, shredded parmesan cheese, avocado, crema & pico.
More about MishMash
Sombrero Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (7990 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$10.79
Traditional style, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas
More about Sombrero Mexican Food

