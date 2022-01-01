Huevos rancheros in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV
9800 mira lee way, San Diego
|Huevos Rancheros
|$15.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Menu Restaurant
3784 Ingraham St, San Diego
|Huevos Rancheros
|$12.25
Mitch's Seafood
1403 Scott St, San Diego
|Huevos Rancheros
|$9.25
New Mexico Red Chili Sauce, Two Eggs, Salsa Fresca
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego
|Huevos Rancheros
|$10.79
Traditional style, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas
SANDWICHES
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Huevos Rancheros
|$15.00
HAMBURGERS
MishMash
1805 Newton Ave, San Diego
|Huevos Rancheros Fries
|$13.00
House cut fries topped with Soy chorizo beans, two over easy eggs, house made ranchero sauce, shredded parmesan cheese, avocado, crema & pico.