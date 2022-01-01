Hummus in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve hummus
BCB Cafe
1010 University Ave, San Diego
|Hummus Melt
|$9.25
Hummus spread, red onion, avocado, & melted muenster cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
Common Stock
3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|HUMMUS
|$10.00
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|lemon herb hummus
|$8.00
1 cup
gf
*stock photo
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
4150 Mission Blvd ate 208, San Diego
|Side Hummus
|$0.50
Crust Pizzeria
4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312, San Diego
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|$11.50
Tavern at the Beach
1200 Garnet Av, San Diego
|Hummus & Veggies
|$11.00
Queenstown Public House
1557 Columbia St, San Diego
|HUMMUS & VEGGIES
|$17.00
seasonal veggie, chimichurri hummus, naan
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
1065 4th Avenue, San Diego
|HUMMUS BOARD
|$14.00
Olympic Cafe
2310 University Ave, San Diego
|Side of Hummus
|$3.50
|Hummus
|$7.00
Served with pita, veggies, or half of each
Our Green Affair
980 Garnet av, San Diego
|Hummus where the Heart is
|$13.45
homemade hummus, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, sun-dried tomatoes, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, quinoa, kale, cilantro tahini dressing
Verbena Kitchen North Park
3043 University Ave, San DIego
|Spring Hummus
|$15.00
Grater Greens
5608 Mission Center Rd #901, San Diego
|Hummus and Pita
|$6.00
White Bean Hummus made from scratch served with our Herb Oil brushed Pita
|Hummus
|$4.00
White Bean Hummus
Working Class
4095 30th St,, San Diego
|Hummus Plate
|$10.00
Garlic hummus, pita, kalamata olives, sliced cucumbers and carrots.
Jai Jus
470 15th Street, San Diego
|Greek Hummus
|$13.00
Homemade quinoa tabuli, on toasted french bread, mustard, homemade red pepper hummus, guacamole, and spinach
Tahini
9119 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Hummus Side
|$3.00
|Hummus Bowl
|$6.00
Made from scratch with fresh chickpeas - no cans, 'nuff said. Finished with olive oil and paprika. Served with our house baked Pita and pickled turnips.
Second Nature
5026 Cass St., San Diego
|Green Hummus Plate
|$13.50
House made hummus, pita, cucumber, pickled red onion, kalamata olives, fried chickpeas, olive oil.
Dunedin New Zealand Eats
3501 30th St, San Diego
|Hummus And Pita
|$8.50
The Rose Wine Bar
2215 30th St, San Diego
|Crudites & Hummus
|$14.00
local raw veggies with tahini hummus
Whisknladle Hospitality
9645 Scranton Road, San Diego
|Hummus
|$6.00
House Made Hummus & Naan (Allergies: Gluten, Garlic/Bulb)
Queenstown Bistro
4545 La Jolla Village Drive #9028, La Jolla
|Vegetables & Hummus
|$16.00
chimichurri hummus with cucumber, rainbow carrots, romanesco, naan flatbread
Bare Back Grill
4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Veggie & Hummus Plate
|$14.00
Bayside Landing
3780 ingraham st, san diego
|Hummus & Fried Chickpea Plate
|$13.00
Hummus, fried chickpeas, grilled pita, olive pepper relish, pita, and feta, with assorted vegetables