Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

BCB Cafe

1010 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus Melt$9.25
Hummus spread, red onion, avocado, & melted muenster cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
More about BCB Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Common Stock

3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1127 reviews)
Takeout
HUMMUS$10.00
More about Common Stock
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
lemon herb hummus$8.00
1 cup
gf
*stock photo
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden image

 

Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden

4150 Mission Blvd ate 208, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Hummus$0.50
More about Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
Consumer pic

 

Crust Pizzeria

4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Roasted Garlic Hummus$11.50
More about Crust Pizzeria
Tavern at the Beach image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tavern at the Beach

1200 Garnet Av, San Diego

Avg 3.6 (1265 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus & Veggies$11.00
More about Tavern at the Beach
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Queenstown Public House

1557 Columbia St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
Takeout
HUMMUS & VEGGIES$17.00
seasonal veggie, chimichurri hummus, naan
More about Queenstown Public House
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole

1065 4th Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (965 reviews)
Takeout
HUMMUS BOARD$14.00
More about The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
Olympic Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Hummus$3.50
Hummus$7.00
Served with pita, veggies, or half of each
More about Olympic Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Our Green Affair

980 Garnet av, San Diego

Avg 5 (298 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus where the Heart is$13.45
homemade hummus, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, sun-dried tomatoes, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, quinoa, kale, cilantro tahini dressing
More about Our Green Affair
Verbena Kitchen North Park image

 

Verbena Kitchen North Park

3043 University Ave, San DIego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spring Hummus$15.00
More about Verbena Kitchen North Park
Item pic

SALADS

Grater Greens

5608 Mission Center Rd #901, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus and Pita$6.00
White Bean Hummus made from scratch served with our Herb Oil brushed Pita
Hummus$4.00
White Bean Hummus
More about Grater Greens
Working Class image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Working Class

4095 30th St,, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Plate$10.00
Garlic hummus, pita, kalamata olives, sliced cucumbers and carrots.
More about Working Class
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Jai Jus

470 15th Street, San Diego

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Hummus$13.00
Homemade quinoa tabuli, on toasted french bread, mustard, homemade red pepper hummus, guacamole, and spinach
More about Jai Jus
Item pic

 

Tahini

9119 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (3527 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Side$3.00
Hummus Bowl$6.00
Made from scratch with fresh chickpeas - no cans, 'nuff said. Finished with olive oil and paprika. Served with our house baked Pita and pickled turnips.
More about Tahini
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
Green Hummus Plate$13.50
House made hummus, pita, cucumber, pickled red onion, kalamata olives, fried chickpeas, olive oil.
More about Second Nature
Dunedin New Zealand Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dunedin New Zealand Eats

3501 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1596 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus And Pita$8.50
More about Dunedin New Zealand Eats
The Rose Wine Bar image

SALADS

The Rose Wine Bar

2215 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Crudites & Hummus$14.00
local raw veggies with tahini hummus
More about The Rose Wine Bar
Item pic

 

Whisknladle Hospitality

9645 Scranton Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus$6.00
House Made Hummus & Naan (Allergies: Gluten, Garlic/Bulb)
More about Whisknladle Hospitality
Queenstown Bistro image

 

Queenstown Bistro

4545 La Jolla Village Drive #9028, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetables & Hummus$16.00
chimichurri hummus with cucumber, rainbow carrots, romanesco, naan flatbread
More about Queenstown Bistro
Bare Back Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bare Back Grill

4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (2190 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie & Hummus Plate$14.00
More about Bare Back Grill
Evolution Fast Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Evolution Fast Food

2965 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4 (1803 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus 2oz$0.50
More about Evolution Fast Food
Bayside Landing image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bayside Landing

3780 ingraham st, san diego

Avg 4.5 (1749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus & Fried Chickpea Plate$13.00
Hummus, fried chickpeas, grilled pita, olive pepper relish, pita, and feta, with assorted vegetables
More about Bayside Landing
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bay Hill Tavern

3010 Clairemont Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Plate$14.00
Garlic & caramelized onion + roasted red pepper hummus, grilled pita & side of veggies.
Side Hummus$3.50
More about Bay Hill Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

French Toast

Cappuccino

Wontons

Carne Asada Tacos

Quesadillas

Thai Salad

Chicken Fajitas

Octopus

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (462 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston