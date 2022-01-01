Italian sandwiches in San Diego
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|gemelli pesto pasta salad-serves 1
|$5.00
gemelli pasta + kalamata olives + oven dried tomato + pine nuts + parmesan cheese, veg
|artisan quiche
|$0.00
bacon + jarlsberg + caramelized onion
spinach + feta
oven dried tomato + asparagus + goat cheese- GF
*we kindly request 48 hours notice for a whole quiche
|pan-seared scottish salmon
|$14.00
serves 1
gf
Chicago Not Dogs
4332 30th Street, San Diego
|Italian Sassage Sandwich
|$14.00
Spicy Italian sausage from Beyond Meat served with grilled sweet bell peppers or hot giardiniera.
|Italian Bēf Sandwich
|$15.00
8-inch Italian bēf sandwich made with our house recipe seitan and topped with spicy giardiniera or sautéed sweet bell peppers.
Traditionally the sandwich is wet (a healthy amount of au jus). Feeling authentic?
Breakers Coffee + Wine
12843 El Camino Real, Suite 205, San Diego
|Mocha
|$4.50
|Vanilla Latte
|$4.50
|Cyrus the Great, The Blend
|$16.00