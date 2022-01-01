Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian sandwiches in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
gemelli pesto pasta salad-serves 1$5.00
gemelli pasta + kalamata olives + oven dried tomato + pine nuts + parmesan cheese, veg
artisan quiche$0.00
bacon + jarlsberg + caramelized onion
spinach + feta
oven dried tomato + asparagus + goat cheese- GF
*we kindly request 48 hours notice for a whole quiche
pan-seared scottish salmon$14.00
serves 1
gf
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Italian Sassage Sandwich image

 

Chicago Not Dogs

4332 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Sassage Sandwich$14.00
Spicy Italian sausage from Beyond Meat served with grilled sweet bell peppers or hot giardiniera.
Italian Bēf Sandwich$15.00
8-inch Italian bēf sandwich made with our house recipe seitan and topped with spicy giardiniera or sautéed sweet bell peppers.
Traditionally the sandwich is wet (a healthy amount of au jus). Feeling authentic?
More about Chicago Not Dogs
Breakers Coffee + Wine image

 

Breakers Coffee + Wine

12843 El Camino Real, Suite 205, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mocha$4.50
Vanilla Latte$4.50
Cyrus the Great, The Blend$16.00
More about Breakers Coffee + Wine
Caps Pizza and Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Caps Pizza and Bar

1428 1st Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
16" Cap's Works$22.05
Cap's Calzone$16.50
Diet Coke$3.00
More about Caps Pizza and Bar

