Jalapeno poppers in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego
|Jalapeno Poppers
|$8.95
CREAM CHEESE FILLED JALAPENO POPPERS
Slaters 50-50
2750 Dewey Rd, San Diego
|JALAPENO POPPER Burger
|$15.99
Jalapeno spiced beef patty smothered in habanero infused Vampire Dip, topped with roasted green chiles, crispy onion strings and cilantro lime dressing on a buttery brioche bun topped with a whole roasted jalapeno