Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jalapeno poppers in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa image

 

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa

-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jalapeno Poppers$8.95
CREAM CHEESE FILLED JALAPENO POPPERS
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
Item pic

 

Slaters 50-50

2750 Dewey Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
JALAPENO POPPER Burger$15.99
Jalapeno spiced beef patty smothered in habanero infused Vampire Dip, topped with roasted green chiles, crispy onion strings and cilantro lime dressing on a buttery brioche bun topped with a whole roasted jalapeno
More about Slaters 50-50

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Waffles

Lassi

Thai Coffee

Caprese Paninis

Biryani

Veggie Tacos

Chicken Salad

Green Beans

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston