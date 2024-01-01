Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jambalaya in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve jambalaya

Item pic

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Hut Convoy - Kearney Mesa

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2234 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Jambalaya$22.83
A Creole style Jambalaya with andouille sausages, chicken, crawfish, clams, and shrimp. Served with rice or linguine.
More about Crab Hut Convoy - Kearney Mesa
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bayou Kitchen

815 F Street, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (877 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cajun Jambalaya$6.99
A spicy rice dish of chicken, andouille pork sausage, Tasso ham, the Cajun trinity, and Creole seasoning, topped with an Andouille pork sausage medallion.
Pasta Jambalaya$19.99
Our version of Jambalaya; grilled chicken, sauteed shrimp, Andouille pork sausage, Tasso (smoked ham), smoked Jambalaya base, and a rich duck essence all tossed with penne pasta.
Cajun Jambalaya$15.99
A spicy rice dish of Chicken, Andouille pork sausage, Tasso ham, and the Cajun trinity, served with your choice of protein.
More about Bayou Kitchen
Bub's at the Ballpark image

 

Bub's at the Ballpark

715 J ST., SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jambalaya Wings$22.50
6 wings, sausage, and shrimp tossed in Jambalaya Buffalo Sauce. Served with garlic bread.
More about Bub's at the Ballpark
Item pic

 

Crab Hut Downtown

1007 5th Ave. Suite 101, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Jambalaya$22.83
A Creole style Jambalaya with andouille sausages, chicken, crawfish, clams, and shrimp. Your choice over rice or linguine.
More about Crab Hut Downtown
Item pic

 

Crab Hut Mira Mesa

8280 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Jambalaya$22.83
A Creole style Jambalaya with andouille sausages, chicken, crawfish, clams, and shrimp. Your choice over rice or linguine
More about Crab Hut Mira Mesa
Restaurant banner

 

Louisiana Charlies San Diego - 849 West Harbor Dr Ste W11B

849 West Harbor Dr Ste W11B, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Creole Jambalaya$24.00
More about Louisiana Charlies San Diego - 849 West Harbor Dr Ste W11B

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Pepperoni Pizza

White Pizza

Shepherds Pies

Caprese Salad

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Ground Beef Tacos

Garlic Noodles

Al Pastor Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.1 (40 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (102 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1269 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (42 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (916 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (766 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston