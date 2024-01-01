Jambalaya in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve jambalaya
Crab Hut Convoy - Kearney Mesa
4646 Convoy St, San Diego
|Spicy Jambalaya
|$22.83
A Creole style Jambalaya with andouille sausages, chicken, crawfish, clams, and shrimp. Served with rice or linguine.
Bayou Kitchen
815 F Street, San Diego
|Cajun Jambalaya
|$6.99
A spicy rice dish of chicken, andouille pork sausage, Tasso ham, the Cajun trinity, and Creole seasoning, topped with an Andouille pork sausage medallion.
|Pasta Jambalaya
|$19.99
Our version of Jambalaya; grilled chicken, sauteed shrimp, Andouille pork sausage, Tasso (smoked ham), smoked Jambalaya base, and a rich duck essence all tossed with penne pasta.
|Cajun Jambalaya
|$15.99
A spicy rice dish of Chicken, Andouille pork sausage, Tasso ham, and the Cajun trinity, served with your choice of protein.
Bub's at the Ballpark
715 J ST., SAN DIEGO
|Jambalaya Wings
|$22.50
6 wings, sausage, and shrimp tossed in Jambalaya Buffalo Sauce. Served with garlic bread.
Crab Hut Downtown
1007 5th Ave. Suite 101, San Diego
|Spicy Jambalaya
|$22.83
A Creole style Jambalaya with andouille sausages, chicken, crawfish, clams, and shrimp. Your choice over rice or linguine.
Crab Hut Mira Mesa
8280 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego
|Spicy Jambalaya
|$22.83
A Creole style Jambalaya with andouille sausages, chicken, crawfish, clams, and shrimp. Your choice over rice or linguine