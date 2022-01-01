Lamb shanks in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve lamb shanks
Koon Thai kitchen
3860 Convoy St, San Diego
|Massamun Lamb Shank with Roti
|$28.00
Lamb shank in Massaman Curry with potato, butternut squash, peanut, onion, and cherry tomato served with Roti
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cardellino
4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|Braised Lamb Shank
|$39.00
creamy polenta, onion preserves, kale, fennel top gremolata, braising jus
SANDWICHES
Olympic Cafe
2310 University Ave, San Diego
|Lamb Shank
|$18.00
Braised in tomato sauce. Rice pilaf, Greek salad and pita bread.
FRENCH FRIES
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
741 W Washington St, San Diego
|Lamb Shank
|$48.00
Braised lamb, butternut squash risotto, gremolata, port wine sauce