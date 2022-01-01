Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb shanks in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve lamb shanks

Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
lamb shank- serves 1$15.00
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Koon Thai kitchen image

 

Koon Thai kitchen

3860 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (3526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Massamun Lamb Shank with Roti$28.00
Lamb shank in Massaman Curry with potato, butternut squash, peanut, onion, and cherry tomato served with Roti
More about Koon Thai kitchen
Cardellino image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cardellino

4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (183 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Lamb Shank$39.00
creamy polenta, onion preserves, kale, fennel top gremolata, braising jus
More about Cardellino
Olympic Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Lamb Shank$18.00
Braised in tomato sauce. Rice pilaf, Greek salad and pita bread.
More about Olympic Cafe
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door image

FRENCH FRIES

The Red Door | BAR by Red Door

741 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4368 reviews)
Takeout
Lamb Shank$48.00
Braised lamb, butternut squash risotto, gremolata, port wine sauce
More about The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
Item pic

 

Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine

9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MASSAMAN LAMB SHANK AND NAAN$33.00
Lamb Shank, Potatoes, Carrot, Red & Green Onion, Coconut Milk, Fried Onion Massaman Curry
More about Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine

