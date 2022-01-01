Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve lasagna

Monello image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON

Monello

750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego

Avg 4 (3044 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna Monello$25.00
layered pasta, grandma’s style beef ragú, besciamella, mozzarella, parmigiano
More about Monello
Buon Appetito Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Buon Appetito Restaurant

1609 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna beef$23.95
Homemade classic style and layered with beef and vegetables in our marinara sauce
More about Buon Appetito Restaurant
The Haven Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Haven Pizzeria

4051 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Traditional Lasagna$17.00
Fresh pasta layered with marinara, ricotta, mushrooms, mozzarella, onions and ground beef.
More about The Haven Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Parma Cucina Italiana

3850 Fifth Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna$23.95
traditional lasagna with béchamel and homemade meat sauce
More about Parma Cucina Italiana
Trattoria Don Pietro image

PIZZA • PASTA

Trattoria Don Pietro

2415 San Diego Ave. #109, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna$18.00
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Traditional Sicilian Bolognese or Tomato Sauce
More about Trattoria Don Pietro
Lasagna Della Mamma image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Tavola Nostra Pizzeria E Cucina

1040 University Ave ste. B101 (Hillcrest), San Diego

Avg 4.9 (349 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lasagna Della Mamma$22.00
layers and layers, Mom's recipe filled with Ricotta, Bolognese and Organic beef
More about Tavola Nostra Pizzeria E Cucina
Solare Ristorante image

 

Solare Ristorante

2820 Roosevelt Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna Tradizionale al Pepe Nero$21.00
Housemade lasagna baked and crispy, slow braised Bolognese sauce, housemade béchamel, and a Grana Padano fondue
More about Solare Ristorante
Lasagna Classica image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Soleluna

702 Ash St, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1302 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna Classica$20.00
Lasagna Contadina$20.00
More about Soleluna
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa image

 

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa

-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LUNCH LASAGNA$8.50
LASAGNA$11.95
Homemade three cheese lasagna. An original family recipe.
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
Consumer pic

 

Buona Forchetta South Park

3001 Beech Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna Vegeteriana$20.00
Lasagna Bolognese$20.00
More about Buona Forchetta South Park
Scuderie Italia image

 

Scuderie Italia

1525 Garnet Avenue, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lasagna Emiliana$19.50
Housemade Meat Sauce & Bechamel
More about Scuderie Italia
Rusticucina image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Rusticucina

3797 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Lasagna$35.00
Classic Lasagna$22.00
More about Rusticucina
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cardellino

4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (183 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
50 Layer Lasagna$36.00
mornay, parmesan, charcoal eggplant puree, chutney, basil
More about Cardellino
Lasagna Bolognese image

 

Civico By The Park

2550 5th Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lasagna Bolognese$22.00
Lasagna, Beyond Ragu, Soy Bechamel Sauce
More about Civico By The Park
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA image

 

MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA

3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lasagna with Wagyu Meat$18.00
5 layer wagyu meat, béchamel, mozzarella, fresh ground tomatoes, house made pasta sheets.
Meat Lasagna - Salad- Dessert (Feeds 10)$150.00
TAKE OUT ONLY
Feeds up to 12 people.
1/2 tray Wagyu Lasagna
1/2 Tray Salad
10 Cannolis.
More about MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door image

FRENCH FRIES

The Red Door | BAR by Red Door

741 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4368 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna$30.00
Bolognese style
More about The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
Caps Pizza and Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Caps Pizza and Bar

1428 1st Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1/2 Spaghetti & 1/2 Lasagna$14.75
More about Caps Pizza and Bar
Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy image

 

Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy

1526 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna$18.00
More about Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy
Item pic

 

Sauced Pizzeria

4475 Ingraham St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LASAGNA$23.95
Layers of ground sausage, homemade Marinara, Ricotta, Mozzarella, and Parmesan cheeses come together and baked to a bubbly golden brown perfection. Served with Crusty Bread.
VEGGIE LASAGNA with WHITE SAUCE$17.95
Sheets of fresh pasta, ricotta, mozzarella, crisp broccoli, yellow squash, fresh spinach and a house-made white sauce take Veggie Lasagna to the next level! It's sooo good!
KIDS LASAGNA$12.00
More about Sauced Pizzeria
Bencotto Italian Kitchen image

 

Bencotto Italian Kitchen

750 W Fir St, suite 103-104, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LASAGNA ALLA BOLOGNESE$25.00
traditional meat and besciamella sauce
More about Bencotto Italian Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Siamo Napoli

3959 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1956 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna Napoli$25.00
Classic Beef Meatlovers Lasagna
More about Siamo Napoli
Cori Trattoria Pastificio image

 

Cori Trattoria Pastificio

2977 Upas Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
LASAGNA Funghi e Stracchino$23.00
Buckwheat pasta, Chef’s Mushroom selction, Stracchino Cheese, Grana Padano, Bechamel, Chive, Truffle oil
More about Cori Trattoria Pastificio
Cesarina image

 

Cesarina

4161 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (3842 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna Alla Genovese e Tartufo$36.95
VEGAN Lasagna Girasole$26.95
Homemade pasta sheets, red and yellow bell peppers, cauliflower, zucchini, Porcini, Cremini, and Shiitake mushrooms, fresh tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, vegan provolone, and vegan Parmigiano. ALLERGENS: NUT, SOY, GLUTEN
Lasagna Alla Bolognese$24.95
Homemade pasta sheets layered with Cesarina's delicious Bolognese, bechamel, mozzarella, oven-baked and served with fresh Parmigiano
More about Cesarina

