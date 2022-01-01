Lasagna in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve lasagna
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON
Monello
750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego
|Lasagna Monello
|$25.00
layered pasta, grandma’s style beef ragú, besciamella, mozzarella, parmigiano
FRENCH FRIES
Buon Appetito Restaurant
1609 India Street, San Diego
|Lasagna beef
|$23.95
Homemade classic style and layered with beef and vegetables in our marinara sauce
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Haven Pizzeria
4051 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Traditional Lasagna
|$17.00
Fresh pasta layered with marinara, ricotta, mushrooms, mozzarella, onions and ground beef.
Parma Cucina Italiana
3850 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Lasagna
|$23.95
traditional lasagna with béchamel and homemade meat sauce
PIZZA • PASTA
Trattoria Don Pietro
2415 San Diego Ave. #109, San Diego
|Lasagna
|$18.00
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Traditional Sicilian Bolognese or Tomato Sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Tavola Nostra Pizzeria E Cucina
1040 University Ave ste. B101 (Hillcrest), San Diego
|Lasagna Della Mamma
|$22.00
layers and layers, Mom's recipe filled with Ricotta, Bolognese and Organic beef
Solare Ristorante
2820 Roosevelt Road, San Diego
|Lasagna Tradizionale al Pepe Nero
|$21.00
Housemade lasagna baked and crispy, slow braised Bolognese sauce, housemade béchamel, and a Grana Padano fondue
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Soleluna
702 Ash St, San Diego
|Lasagna Classica
|$20.00
|Lasagna Contadina
|$20.00
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego
|LUNCH LASAGNA
|$8.50
|LASAGNA
|$11.95
Homemade three cheese lasagna. An original family recipe.
Buona Forchetta South Park
3001 Beech Street, San Diego
|Lasagna Vegeteriana
|$20.00
|Lasagna Bolognese
|$20.00
Scuderie Italia
1525 Garnet Avenue, san diego
|Lasagna Emiliana
|$19.50
Housemade Meat Sauce & Bechamel
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Rusticucina
3797 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Lobster Lasagna
|$35.00
|Classic Lasagna
|$22.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cardellino
4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|50 Layer Lasagna
|$36.00
mornay, parmesan, charcoal eggplant puree, chutney, basil
Civico By The Park
2550 5th Avenue, San Diego
|Lasagna Bolognese
|$22.00
Lasagna, Beyond Ragu, Soy Bechamel Sauce
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego
|Lasagna with Wagyu Meat
|$18.00
5 layer wagyu meat, béchamel, mozzarella, fresh ground tomatoes, house made pasta sheets.
|Meat Lasagna - Salad- Dessert (Feeds 10)
|$150.00
TAKE OUT ONLY
Feeds up to 12 people.
1/2 tray Wagyu Lasagna
1/2 Tray Salad
10 Cannolis.
FRENCH FRIES
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
741 W Washington St, San Diego
|Lasagna
|$30.00
Bolognese style
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Caps Pizza and Bar
1428 1st Ave, San Diego
|1/2 Spaghetti & 1/2 Lasagna
|$14.75
Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy
1526 India Street, San Diego
|Lasagna
|$18.00
Sauced Pizzeria
4475 Ingraham St, San Diego
|LASAGNA
|$23.95
Layers of ground sausage, homemade Marinara, Ricotta, Mozzarella, and Parmesan cheeses come together and baked to a bubbly golden brown perfection. Served with Crusty Bread.
|VEGGIE LASAGNA with WHITE SAUCE
|$17.95
Sheets of fresh pasta, ricotta, mozzarella, crisp broccoli, yellow squash, fresh spinach and a house-made white sauce take Veggie Lasagna to the next level! It's sooo good!
|KIDS LASAGNA
|$12.00
Bencotto Italian Kitchen
750 W Fir St, suite 103-104, San Diego
|LASAGNA ALLA BOLOGNESE
|$25.00
traditional meat and besciamella sauce
PIZZA • PASTA
Siamo Napoli
3959 30th St, San Diego
|Lasagna Napoli
|$25.00
Classic Beef Meatlovers Lasagna
Cori Trattoria Pastificio
2977 Upas Street, San Diego
|LASAGNA Funghi e Stracchino
|$23.00
Buckwheat pasta, Chef’s Mushroom selction, Stracchino Cheese, Grana Padano, Bechamel, Chive, Truffle oil
Cesarina
4161 Voltaire St, San Diego
|Lasagna Alla Genovese e Tartufo
|$36.95
|VEGAN Lasagna Girasole
|$26.95
Homemade pasta sheets, red and yellow bell peppers, cauliflower, zucchini, Porcini, Cremini, and Shiitake mushrooms, fresh tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, vegan provolone, and vegan Parmigiano. ALLERGENS: NUT, SOY, GLUTEN
|Lasagna Alla Bolognese
|$24.95
Homemade pasta sheets layered with Cesarina's delicious Bolognese, bechamel, mozzarella, oven-baked and served with fresh Parmigiano