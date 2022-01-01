Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lemon tarts in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve lemon tarts

MORENA PROVISIONS

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

TakeoutFast Pay
lemon mousse tart$8.00
seasonal berries + whip
More about MORENA PROVISIONS
Bread & Cie

350 University Ave, San Diego

TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Tart$8.00
More about Bread & Cie

