Lentil soup in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve lentil soup
More about MORENA PROVISIONS
MORENA PROVISIONS
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|lentil soup (pint) gf
|$10.00
yogurt / lebneh garnish
veg / gf
More about Hidden Craft
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|Black Lentil Soup
|$8.00
|Pozole
|$8.00
More about Olympic Cafe - North Park
SANDWICHES
Olympic Cafe - North Park
2310 University Ave, San Diego
|Lentil Soup
|$0.00
Vegan
More about Wagyu Shawarma Grill
Wagyu Shawarma Grill
10467 San Diego Mission Road, San Diego
|Lentil Soup
|$5.00
Made fresh daily with lentils, onions, and spices.