Lentil soup in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve lentil soup

Banner pic

 

MORENA PROVISIONS

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
lentil soup (pint) gf$10.00
yogurt / lebneh garnish
veg / gf
More about MORENA PROVISIONS
Hidden Craft image

 

Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Lentil Soup$8.00
Pozole$8.00
More about Hidden Craft
Olympic Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe - North Park

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Lentil Soup$0.00
Vegan
More about Olympic Cafe - North Park
Item pic

 

Wagyu Shawarma Grill

10467 San Diego Mission Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lentil Soup$5.00
Made fresh daily with lentils, onions, and spices.
More about Wagyu Shawarma Grill
Grater Greens image

SALADS

Grater Greens

5608 Mission Center Rd #901, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Lentil Soup$3.50
More about Grater Greens
Caps Pizza and Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Caps Pizza and Bar

1428 1st Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lentil Soup$7.00
More about Caps Pizza and Bar

