Mac and cheese in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve mac and cheese

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Hut Convoy

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2234 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Kids Meal$12.47
More about Crab Hut Convoy
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Grater Grilled Cheese

5618 Mission Center Rd #1002, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (3478 reviews)
Takeout
Mac n Cheese Side$3.50
our 5 Cheese Mac!
Kids Mac n Cheese$6.99
All Kids meals are served with a bag of chips and an Apple juice.
More about Grater Grilled Cheese
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Haven Pizzeria

4051 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac N Cheese$15.00
Fresh rigatoni pasta tossed with a smooth and creamy cheese sauce. Topped with homemade bread crumbs.
More about The Haven Pizzeria
Bub's at the Ballpark

715 J ST., SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac N Cheese$12.75
Oh yes please! This is the classic cheddar cheese mac you always loved!! Add chicken, burger or shrimp to your mac.
More about Bub's at the Ballpark
Crab Hut Downtown

1007 5th Ave. Suite 101, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Kids Meal$12.47
More about Crab Hut Downtown
MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
artisan mac n cheese- serves 1-2$12.00
pasta, jarlsberg cheese, vermont white cheddar, parmesan cheese, panko, milk- veg
More about MORENA KITCHEN
PIZZA

CUCINA sorella

4055 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (856 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
kid mac + cheese$9.00
More about CUCINA sorella
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Iron Pig Alehouse

1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MAC & CHEESE$13.00
sharp cheddar | smoked gouda | goat cheese | bread crumbs
KIDS MAC & CHEESE$8.00
a la carte
More about Iron Pig Alehouse
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa

-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KIDS MAC N CHEESE$7.50
Bow-tie pasta in a creamy cheddar cheese sauce
BOW-TIE MAC N CHEESE$12.25
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos

13211 black mountain rd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese
Pasta shells with English cheddar, cream and topped with bread crumbs.
Side Plain Mac n Cheese$8.00
Tomato Confit Mac n Cheese$13.95
Pasta Shells, Cherry Tomato Confit, Mushrooms, English Cheddar, Goat Cheese, Breadcrumbs
ADD: Pulled Chicken $4.25
ADD: Bacon $2.50
ADD: Caramelized Onions $1.50
ADD: Bell Pepper $1.25
More about Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

555 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Mac & Cheese$8.00
Mac And Cheese$14.81
Elbow macaroni smothered in a poblano beer cheese sauce, topped with shredded cheese and baked. This BAMF has won two years of San Diego's best mac and cheese at the San Diego Mac and Cheese Festival. Trophies could not fit the picture.
More about Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar

902 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1573 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese$10.00
More about Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
Breakers Coffee + Wine

12843 El Camino Real, Suite 205, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Skillet Mac + Cheese$15.00
4 cheese blend, bacon, macaroni
More about Breakers Coffee + Wine
PIZZA

Tribute Pizza

3077 North Park Way, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Mac n' Cheese$6.00
elbow pasta, housemade five cheese sauce, finished with parm reggiano and focaccia breadcrumbs
Big Kid Mac and Cheese$14.00
More about Tribute Pizza
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Chicken Charlie's Table

12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Mac & Cheese Sandwich$14.75
Crispy chicken breast topped with creamy mac+cheese, pickle chips, a drizzle of house ranch, on a toasted bun.
Mac+Cheese$5.75
More about Chicken Charlie's Table
FRENCH FRIES

Louisiana Purchase

2305 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese$14.00
More about Louisiana Purchase
Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Mac & Cheese$12.00
Large shells, smoked Gouda, Parmesan & Romana cheese, parsley, and garlic herb
breadcrumbs
More about Hidden Craft
make pizza+salad

699 Park Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
mac+cheese (v)$12.00
a cheesy dish of baked rotini pasta, cheddar cheese sauce, alfredo sauce and shredded cheddar cheese... for extra deliciousness add crispy bacon, fire braised chicken or broccoli
More about make pizza+salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Bub's at the Beach

1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (823 reviews)
Takeout
Mac N' Cheese$12.50
Oh yes please! This is the classic chedder cheese mac you always loved!! Add chicken, burger or shrimp to your mac.
More about Bub's at the Beach
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Coaster Saloon

744 Ventura Pl, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1787 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Best Mac & Cheese$11.95
white cheddar + smoked gouda + elbows + panko crust v
More about Coaster Saloon
Crust Pizzeria

4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Big Sexy Mac n Cheese$14.50
Kids Mac n Cheese$8.00
More about Crust Pizzeria
Terra American Bistro

7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Mac N Cheese Grilled Cheese$14.99
brisket, white cheddar, parmesan, cheddar, chipotle aioli on sourdough
Skillet Mac ' n Cheese$11.99
rigatoni, parmesan, white cheddar, truffle oil, breadcrumbs veg
Kid Mac 'n Cheese$7.99
rigatoni, brie, jack, grueyere, & parmesan
More about Terra American Bistro
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tavern at the Beach

1200 Garnet Av, San Diego

Avg 3.6 (1265 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MAC & CHEESE$10.00
More about Tavern at the Beach
FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Drafthouse

495 Laurel st, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Mac N Cheese$16.00
BEIR CHEESE, BACON, CAVATAPPI PASTA, ROASTED TOMATOS, HERBED PANKO
Kids Mac N Cheese$8.00
Mac N Cheese$16.00
BEIR CHEESE, BACON, CAVATAPPI PASTA, ROASTED TOMATOS, HERBED PANKO
More about The Corner Drafthouse
Craft House- Del Mar Skydeck

12841 El Camino Real, Suite 202, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3 Cheese Mac$16.00
Signature Mac sauce made with 3 cheeses smoked Gouda, Parmesan and White Cheddar, served with a side of mixed greens.
Kids Mac & Cheese$13.00
More about Craft House- Del Mar Skydeck
BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pioneer BBQ DNU

8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$6.00
Kids Mac & Cheese$8.00
Served with choice of fries, carrots or oranges
More about Pioneer BBQ DNU
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Queenstown Public House

1557 Columbia St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
Takeout
MAC N CHEESE$18.00
capicola, romano, sharp cheddar, swiss, garlic bread crumbs
More about Queenstown Public House
Crab Hut Mira Mesa

8280 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Kids Meal$12.47
More about Crab Hut Mira Mesa
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole

1065 4th Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (965 reviews)
Takeout
MAC & CHEESE$18.00
More about The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Corbin's Q

6548 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (1984 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac N Cheese$12.00
Mama's Mac N cheese topped with BBQ sauce, shredded cheese, parsley and your choice of meat.
Mama's Country Mac & Cheese$4.00
More about Corbin's Q

