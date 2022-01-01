Mac and cheese in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve mac and cheese
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Hut Convoy
4646 Convoy St, San Diego
|Mac & Cheese Kids Meal
|$12.47
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Grater Grilled Cheese
5618 Mission Center Rd #1002, San Diego
|Mac n Cheese Side
|$3.50
our 5 Cheese Mac!
|Kids Mac n Cheese
|$6.99
All Kids meals are served with a bag of chips and an Apple juice.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Haven Pizzeria
4051 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Mac N Cheese
|$15.00
Fresh rigatoni pasta tossed with a smooth and creamy cheese sauce. Topped with homemade bread crumbs.
Bub's at the Ballpark
715 J ST., SAN DIEGO
|Mac N Cheese
|$12.75
Oh yes please! This is the classic cheddar cheese mac you always loved!! Add chicken, burger or shrimp to your mac.
Crab Hut Downtown
1007 5th Ave. Suite 101, San Diego
|Mac & Cheese Kids Meal
|$12.47
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|artisan mac n cheese- serves 1-2
|$12.00
pasta, jarlsberg cheese, vermont white cheddar, parmesan cheese, panko, milk- veg
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Iron Pig Alehouse
1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|MAC & CHEESE
|$13.00
sharp cheddar | smoked gouda | goat cheese | bread crumbs
|KIDS MAC & CHEESE
|$8.00
a la carte
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego
|KIDS MAC N CHEESE
|$7.50
Bow-tie pasta in a creamy cheddar cheese sauce
|BOW-TIE MAC N CHEESE
|$12.25
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
13211 black mountain rd, San Diego
|Kids Mac & Cheese
Pasta shells with English cheddar, cream and topped with bread crumbs.
|Side Plain Mac n Cheese
|$8.00
|Tomato Confit Mac n Cheese
|$13.95
Pasta Shells, Cherry Tomato Confit, Mushrooms, English Cheddar, Goat Cheese, Breadcrumbs
ADD: Pulled Chicken $4.25
ADD: Bacon $2.50
ADD: Caramelized Onions $1.50
ADD: Bell Pepper $1.25
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
555 Market Street, San Diego
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
|Mac And Cheese
|$14.81
Elbow macaroni smothered in a poblano beer cheese sauce, topped with shredded cheese and baked. This BAMF has won two years of San Diego's best mac and cheese at the San Diego Mac and Cheese Festival. Trophies could not fit the picture.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
902 W Washington St, San Diego
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
Breakers Coffee + Wine
12843 El Camino Real, Suite 205, San Diego
|Skillet Mac + Cheese
|$15.00
4 cheese blend, bacon, macaroni
PIZZA
Tribute Pizza
3077 North Park Way, San Diego
|Mac n' Cheese
|$6.00
elbow pasta, housemade five cheese sauce, finished with parm reggiano and focaccia breadcrumbs
|Big Kid Mac and Cheese
|$14.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Chicken Charlie's Table
12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego
|Buffalo Mac & Cheese Sandwich
|$14.75
Crispy chicken breast topped with creamy mac+cheese, pickle chips, a drizzle of house ranch, on a toasted bun.
|Mac+Cheese
|$5.75
FRENCH FRIES
Louisiana Purchase
2305 University Ave, San Diego
|Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|Smoked Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Large shells, smoked Gouda, Parmesan & Romana cheese, parsley, and garlic herb
breadcrumbs
make pizza+salad
699 Park Blvd, San Diego
|mac+cheese (v)
|$12.00
a cheesy dish of baked rotini pasta, cheddar cheese sauce, alfredo sauce and shredded cheddar cheese... for extra deliciousness add crispy bacon, fire braised chicken or broccoli
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Bub's at the Beach
1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|Mac N' Cheese
|$12.50
Oh yes please! This is the classic chedder cheese mac you always loved!! Add chicken, burger or shrimp to your mac.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Coaster Saloon
744 Ventura Pl, San Diego
|Best Mac & Cheese
|$11.95
white cheddar + smoked gouda + elbows + panko crust v
Crust Pizzeria
4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312, San Diego
|Big Sexy Mac n Cheese
|$14.50
|Kids Mac n Cheese
|$8.00
Terra American Bistro
7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Brisket Mac N Cheese Grilled Cheese
|$14.99
brisket, white cheddar, parmesan, cheddar, chipotle aioli on sourdough
|Skillet Mac ' n Cheese
|$11.99
rigatoni, parmesan, white cheddar, truffle oil, breadcrumbs veg
|Kid Mac 'n Cheese
|$7.99
rigatoni, brie, jack, grueyere, & parmesan
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tavern at the Beach
1200 Garnet Av, San Diego
|MAC & CHEESE
|$10.00
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Drafthouse
495 Laurel st, San Diego
|Mac N Cheese
|$16.00
BEIR CHEESE, BACON, CAVATAPPI PASTA, ROASTED TOMATOS, HERBED PANKO
|Kids Mac N Cheese
|$8.00
|Mac N Cheese
|$16.00
BEIR CHEESE, BACON, CAVATAPPI PASTA, ROASTED TOMATOS, HERBED PANKO
Craft House- Del Mar Skydeck
12841 El Camino Real, Suite 202, San Diego
|3 Cheese Mac
|$16.00
Signature Mac sauce made with 3 cheeses smoked Gouda, Parmesan and White Cheddar, served with a side of mixed greens.
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pioneer BBQ DNU
8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Served with choice of fries, carrots or oranges
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Queenstown Public House
1557 Columbia St, San Diego
|MAC N CHEESE
|$18.00
capicola, romano, sharp cheddar, swiss, garlic bread crumbs
Crab Hut Mira Mesa
8280 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego
|Mac & Cheese Kids Meal
|$12.47
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
1065 4th Avenue, San Diego
|MAC & CHEESE
|$18.00
