Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Macarons in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve macarons

Banner pic

 

Sushi Ren

16480 Paseo Del Sur, Ste 115, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich$4.95
More about Sushi Ren
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe - Scripps Poway Parkway - 2

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Macaron$2.50
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe - Scripps Poway Parkway - 2
Item pic

ICE CREAM • MACARONS

GUILTEA CRAVINGS

5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
8 macarons (1 free)$14.00
Pick 8 regular macarons when you come in.
12 Macarons$20.00
Pretty box of 11 macarons that is perfect for that special person.
20 Macarons$32.00
20 variety best selling macarons in a beautiful gift box.
More about GUILTEA CRAVINGS
BG pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Auti Sushi

5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4.7 (195 reviews)
Takeout
Macaron Ice Cream$5.99
Strawberry, Coffee, Green Tea, or Mango
More about Auti Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Bread & Cie

350 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Macaron Gift Box$19.00
Parisian Macaron$3.00
More about Bread & Cie

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Cucumber Salad

Pretzels

Chicken Pizza

Carrot Cake

Caprese Paninis

Italian Salad

Tortilla Soup

Banana Bread Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (954 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (616 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (725 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston