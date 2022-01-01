Macarons in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve macarons
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe - Scripps Poway Parkway - 2
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe - Scripps Poway Parkway - 2
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Single Macaron
|$2.50
More about GUILTEA CRAVINGS
ICE CREAM • MACARONS
GUILTEA CRAVINGS
5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|8 macarons (1 free)
|$14.00
Pick 8 regular macarons when you come in.
|12 Macarons
|$20.00
Pretty box of 11 macarons that is perfect for that special person.
|20 Macarons
|$32.00
20 variety best selling macarons in a beautiful gift box.
More about Auti Sushi
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Auti Sushi
5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego
|Macaron Ice Cream
|$5.99
Strawberry, Coffee, Green Tea, or Mango