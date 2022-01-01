Mahi mahi in San Diego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Guava Beach Bar & Grill

3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Mahi Mahi Plate$19.95
Caribbean Marinated & Grilled Mahi Mahi Filet • Fresh Mango Salsa • House Coconut Rice • Grilled Asparagus • Porcini Drizzle
Coconut Crusted Mahi Mahi Sandwich$17.75
Pan Seared Mahi Mahi • Coconut Panko • Fresh Mango Salsa • Pickled Onions • La Naranja Slaw • Sweet Hawaiian Bun
Grilled Mahi Mahi$7.00
Cajun Seared Mahi Mahi • Napa Cabbage • Fresh Pico • Ensenada Sauce
More about Guava Beach Bar & Grill
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar

902 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1573 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Fish Tacos$17.00
grilled wild mahi mahi, corn tortillas, shredded cabbage, fresh diced tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeno ranch, side of black beans
More about Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE

FISH DISTRICT

12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (4711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MAHI-MAHI side$7.00
MAHI BURGER$13.00
Fillet of mahi-mahi, cheddar, onion, coleslaw, tartar sauce, brioche bun
More about FISH DISTRICT
Item pic

 

City Tacos

11045 ROSELLE ST SUITE 100, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VERACRUZ MAHI$4.65
Grilled Mahi Filet topped with tomatoes, green olives, capers, garlic and chives in a white wine herb sauce finished with a lime aioli.
More about City Tacos
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Drafthouse

495 Laurel st, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Mahi Sandwhich$19.00
GRILLED BLACKENED MAHI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, CHIPOTLE REMOULADE, TOASTED SOURDOUGH BREAD
More about The Corner Drafthouse
Barrio Star image

 

Barrio Star

2706 Fifth Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos - grilled Mahi Mahi (3 tacos)$20.00
served with rice and beans
More about Barrio Star
Counterpoint image

 

Counterpoint

830 25th Street Suite 100, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
mahi sandwich$19.00
remoulade, cajun spices, lettuce, tomato, red onion, fries
More about Counterpoint
Mahi Wrap image

GRILL

Mavericks Beach Club

860 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.5 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Wrap$15.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi, Brown Rice, Red Onion, Tomato, Spring Mix, Honey Teriyaki Glaze, Jalapeno, Served in Spinach Tortilla
More about Mavericks Beach Club
PESCADO TACO (MAHI MAHI) image

 

Taco Stand

4646 CONVOY ST 111-112, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PESCADO TACO (MAHI MAHI)$4.29
GRILLED FISH, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, CHIPOTLE SALSA
More about Taco Stand
Mahi Taco image

 

The Swan

2933 Adams Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mahi Taco$5.75
Grilled Mahi Mahi, Flour Tortilla, Pico de Gallo, Cabbage and White Sauce.
More about The Swan
PESCADO TACO (MAHI MAHI) image

 

The Taco Stand

645 B ST, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PESCADO TACO (MAHI MAHI)$4.29
GRILLED FISH, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, CHIPOTLE SALSA
More about The Taco Stand
PESCADO TACO (MAHI MAHI) image

 

Taco Stand

3000 Upas St suite 105, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PESCADO TACO (MAHI MAHI)$4.29
GRILLED FISH, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, CHIPOTLE SALSA
More about Taco Stand
3a22d4a0-39d8-4995-8152-978696f4c32a image

TACOS

City Tacos

4516 mission blvd Suite E, San Diego

Avg 4.8 (506 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MAHI A LA VERACRUZANA$4.65
spanish inspired grilled mahi filet topped with sautéed tomatoes, olives, garlic, capers, and chives in a white wine fresh herb sauce over a bed of melted asadero cheese and drizzled with a lime aioli
More about City Tacos
Restaurant banner

BURRITOS • TACOS

Don Tommy’s

4145 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mahi Mahi Burrito$13.50
More about Don Tommy’s
Item pic

TACOS

City Tacos

3028 university ave, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2913 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VERACRUZ MAHI$4.65
spanish inspired grilled mahi filet topped with sautéed
cherry tomatoes, onion, olives, garlic, capers, and chives
in a white wine fresh herb sauce over a bed of melted
asadero cheese and drizzled with a lime aioli
More about City Tacos

