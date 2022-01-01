Mahi mahi in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve mahi mahi
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Guava Beach Bar & Grill
3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego
|Mango Mahi Mahi Plate
|$19.95
Caribbean Marinated & Grilled Mahi Mahi Filet • Fresh Mango Salsa • House Coconut Rice • Grilled Asparagus • Porcini Drizzle
|Coconut Crusted Mahi Mahi Sandwich
|$17.75
Pan Seared Mahi Mahi • Coconut Panko • Fresh Mango Salsa • Pickled Onions • La Naranja Slaw • Sweet Hawaiian Bun
|Grilled Mahi Mahi
|$7.00
Cajun Seared Mahi Mahi • Napa Cabbage • Fresh Pico • Ensenada Sauce
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
902 W Washington St, San Diego
|Mahi Fish Tacos
|$17.00
grilled wild mahi mahi, corn tortillas, shredded cabbage, fresh diced tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeno ranch, side of black beans
BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE
FISH DISTRICT
12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego
|MAHI-MAHI side
|$7.00
|MAHI BURGER
|$13.00
Fillet of mahi-mahi, cheddar, onion, coleslaw, tartar sauce, brioche bun
City Tacos
11045 ROSELLE ST SUITE 100, san diego
|VERACRUZ MAHI
|$4.65
Grilled Mahi Filet topped with tomatoes, green olives, capers, garlic and chives in a white wine herb sauce finished with a lime aioli.
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Drafthouse
495 Laurel st, San Diego
|Blackened Mahi Sandwhich
|$19.00
GRILLED BLACKENED MAHI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, CHIPOTLE REMOULADE, TOASTED SOURDOUGH BREAD
Barrio Star
2706 Fifth Avenue, San Diego
|Fish Tacos - grilled Mahi Mahi (3 tacos)
|$20.00
served with rice and beans
Counterpoint
830 25th Street Suite 100, San Diego
|mahi sandwich
|$19.00
remoulade, cajun spices, lettuce, tomato, red onion, fries
GRILL
Mavericks Beach Club
860 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|Mahi Wrap
|$15.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi, Brown Rice, Red Onion, Tomato, Spring Mix, Honey Teriyaki Glaze, Jalapeno, Served in Spinach Tortilla
Taco Stand
4646 CONVOY ST 111-112, SAN DIEGO
|PESCADO TACO (MAHI MAHI)
|$4.29
GRILLED FISH, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, CHIPOTLE SALSA
The Swan
2933 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Mahi Taco
|$5.75
Grilled Mahi Mahi, Flour Tortilla, Pico de Gallo, Cabbage and White Sauce.
The Taco Stand
645 B ST, SAN DIEGO
|PESCADO TACO (MAHI MAHI)
|$4.29
GRILLED FISH, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, CHIPOTLE SALSA
Taco Stand
3000 Upas St suite 105, San Diego
|PESCADO TACO (MAHI MAHI)
|$4.29
GRILLED FISH, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, CHIPOTLE SALSA
TACOS
City Tacos
4516 mission blvd Suite E, San Diego
|MAHI A LA VERACRUZANA
|$4.65
spanish inspired grilled mahi filet topped with sautéed tomatoes, olives, garlic, capers, and chives in a white wine fresh herb sauce over a bed of melted asadero cheese and drizzled with a lime aioli